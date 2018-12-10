Demi Lovato Says She’s "Filled With Hope" After Grammy Nomination

10 December 2018, 12:26 | Updated: 10 December 2018, 12:31

Demi Lovato is 'filled with joy' after Grammy nomination
Demi Lovato is 'filled with joy' after Grammy nomination. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Things are falling into place for Demi Lovato as she calls Grammy nomination "a dream come true".

Demi Lovato celebrated her Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo on Christina Aguilera’s song 'Fall In Line'.

Demi Lovato Unfollows Nick Jonas & Selena Gomez On Instagram To “Avoid Difficult Relationships”

The singer wrote on Twitter: “Woke up filled with hope. Dreams come true y’all... thank you @xtina. I love you so much”

A second tweet called the nomination “surreal”:

Clearly, the feeling was mutual as Christina responded soon after, with a sweet message: “You deserve it all and getting to work with you was its own award for me @ddlovato. There’s no one I’d rather share this with!!”

The nomination came hours after Demi shared her Spotify streaming stats and thanked her fans for one billion streams.

This year has been a rollercoaster year for Demi after suffering a drug overdose just five months ago. Last week (Dec 5) the singer posted her second photo since leaving rehab, captioned: “Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair... #bjj #bluebelt #nevergiveup.”

This is the singer's second Grammy nomination. 'Confident' was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2017.

