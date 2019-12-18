Demi Lovato Neck Tattoo: D7 Singer Gets 'Survivor' Inking With Boyfriend Austin Wilson

Demi Lovato added to her ink. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato added to her impressive collection of tattoos with her boyfriend, Austin Wilson.

Demi Lovato has paid tribute to her past struggles with a new tattoo on her neck, and she's done it with her boyfriend, Austin Wilson.

Her ink reads "survivor", and symbolises how she's "overcome a lot" over the past 12 months, since she overdosed last July.

Taking to Instagram, tattoo artist to the stars Doctor Woo, shared a snap of the 'Confident' singer's new body art, with the caption: "On a real one."

The former Disney star's new man also shared a photo of himself getting inked by the tattooist, who has worked on Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Demi Lovato got a neck tattoo. Picture: Instagram

It is unsure what he ended up getting, as fans were sure it was something to do with his girlfriend, with one commenting: "I hope it’s Demi’s face."

"I Feel Like It's Gonna Be A Connection With Demi [heart emojis]," added another.

The pair both have a lot of gorgeous body art, so we're not surprised they've ended up taking a trip together!

The 25-year-old model followed up the post with a picture of him with Demi, penning: "My girlfriend is hot AF," and we agree.

Demi Lovato got a tattoo with Austin Wilson. Picture: Instagram

The couple have been dating since November, after they both posted some loved up snaps to their social media accounts, referring to each other as "my love", which, is pretty solid confirmation they're exclusive!

The 27-year-old 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer hasn't posted anything to her Instagram recently as she announced: "The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing….”

Fans flooded the post with comments, with one writing: “Tell me this is true, because girrrllll… I need prepared for this [sic].”

Her beau also showed his support by posting a string of heart emojis, and we can't help but wonder if there will be any tracks about her beau on the record.

We can't wait to hear D7 and find out!

