Ariana Grande Sends Love To Fans Ahead Of Manchester Arena Bombing Anniversary

Ariana has sent her love to fans. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande said she ‘will be thinking’ of her fans affected by the Manchester Arena Bombing this week.

Ariana Grande has sent a message to her fans ahead of the third anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

The 'Stuck With U’ singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to let fans know she ‘will be thinking’ of them this week.

Ariana Grande's Behind The Scenes Tour Video Gives Fans Goosebumps

Ariana had just finished a performance at the venue, on May 22nd, 2017, when a terrorist detonated an explosive device. 22 people were killed.

Her post read: "I want to take a moment to acknowledge and send my love to everyone that is feeling the sadness and tremendous heaviness of the anniversary coming up this week.

"Not a day goes by that this doesn't affect you and all of us still. I will be thinking of you all week and weekend. My heart, thoughts and prayers are with you always."

Ariana assured fans she'll be thinking of them on the third anniversary of the terror attack. Picture: instagram

Ariana opened up about the ‘trauma’ of the attack in an interview with Vogue last year and admitted it’s something she still struggles to speak about.

She said: "It's not my trauma. It's those families.

"It's their losses, and so it's hard to just let it all out without thinking about them reading this and reopening the memory for them."

"I have a lot to say that could probably help people that I do want to share, but I have a lot that I still need to process myself and will probably never be ready to talk about

"For a long time I didn't want to talk to anyone about anything, because I didn't want to think about anything.

“I kind of just wanted to bury myself in work and not focus on the real stuff, because I couldn't believe it was real."

> Download Our New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News