Ariana Grande Shares What’s In Her Tour Suitcase As She Prepares To Fly To The UK

14 August 2019, 16:26

Ariana Grande revealed what she'll be packing for her next leg of the tour
Ariana Grande revealed what she'll be packing for her next leg of the tour. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande is making her way to the UK to continue her ‘Sweetener’ world tour.

Ariana Grande has been packing her suitcase ahead of bringing her tour to the Europe, after performing a string of dates in the US since March.

Days before flying to the UK, where she’ll kick things off in London at the O2 on Saturday 17 August, the 26 year old tweeted about not knowing what to pack in her suitcase, revealing exactly what she’ll be wearing when she lands in London.

Is Ariana Grande Dating Mikey Foster From Social House?

She wrote to her 64.8 million followers: “me: nervously pacing around my room wondering what to pack when i KNOW i’m going to wear a merch crewneck and boots every day [sic].”

Ariana Grande has an array of outfits for her 'Sweetener' World Tour
Ariana Grande has an array of outfits for her 'Sweetener' World Tour. Picture: Getty

Oversized sweatshirts and thigh-high boots are Ari’s signature ensemble and something she often wears when she’s not performing.

However, on stage the ‘Boyfriend’ hitmaker has an array of glamorous get-ups, including mini skirts and crop tops and plenty of ruffled materials.

Of course, no Ari look would be complete without a pair of sky-high boots.

Her fans were naturally quick to support her decision, with one person responding: “We wouldn’t want u in anything else mwah [sic].”

“Literally wear anything. You’ll look stunning as f**k,” assured another.

“I’ve never seen a tweet that describes me more accurately,” agreed another fan, as a fourth assured: “Anything you wear looks perfect.”

The pop star is clearly prepared for her next stage of the tour, as moments before she’d tweeted: “Feelin grateful n grounded n ready for this next leg. Love u. The most.”

In June, Ariana revealed why she’d booked so many shows in the same states in the US. The 25 year old was responding to her fans’ questions on Twitter, when one person asked why the singer is performing four or five shows in one state instead of taking her tour to other countries.

And Ari was very honest in her response, explaining she prefers to stay closer to home for the sake of her mental health.

She wrote back to the fan: “The truth is: European leg is going to be a big step. I’m really excited about it and grateful to do it! But since you’re asking, this is simply the best I’m capable of at this time and keeping me closer to home for a majority of the dates is what’s best for my health rn. Love u! [sic].”

Ariana then added: “Nah of course, I understand I love you. I am getting better n feeling grateful. Finding a balance between self preservation and doing what I love. So thank you for supporting that. And also for wanting more of me. I’ll never take that for granted. real s**t.”

Fans then rushed to tell the ‘Thank U, Next’ hitmaker they understand her decision and respect the fact she wants to focus on her mental health.

