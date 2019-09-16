Ariana Grande Responds To Disappointed Fan After Cancelling Meet And Greets

16 September 2019, 10:36

Ariana Grande responded to a fan after cancelling her meet and greet
Ariana Grande responded to a fan after cancelling her meet and greet. Picture: Getty / Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana Grande reassured one of her fans she “wants to give the best version” of herself after having to cancel her meet and greets.

Ariana Grande announced at the start of September she would be cancelling all future meet and greets on the remainder of her Sweetener tour in Europe for the sake of her mental health, but the decision left some fans heartbroken after hoping to meet their idol.

When one fan questioned why she’s cancelled the opportunities for fans to hang out with her, she tweeted back to explain her anxiety has worsened.

Inside Ariana Grande's $16 Million New York Penthouse Apartment

The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer wrote back: “tbh it made me v anxious. A. my anxiety had worsened and it was noticeable. i only want to give u the best version of myself. B. i wasn’t allowed to spend as much time as i wanted with everyone and it’s so expensive and i felt badly [sic].”

Ariana Grande told the fan she 'would rather bump into her while shopping'
Ariana Grande told the fan she 'would rather bump into her while shopping'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ariana added: “Would rather bump into u shopping for free.”

Fans were quick to praise the pop star on being honest however, with one responding: “I’m so proud of you we love u and I will hopefully meet you one day.”

“You did the right thing, of course we understand! We care about your health so much,” wrote a third, as a fourth said: “Your mental health is always first. No matter what. We love u so much.”

It comes just a few days after one fan, who is a survivor of the Manchester bombings, spoke to The Mirror about not being able to “get closure” from meeting Ari.

Charlotte Grant, 21, told the publication: “I wanted to meet Ariana so much, just to say thank you for helping me through a really difficult time.

“I just feel upset and let down to get the email saying not only has the meet-and-greet been cancelled, they’re keeping my money. I felt it was part of my healing process and a chance for a bit of closure.”

A full refund was apparently refused because Charlotte received a “premium standing ticket and gift bag”.

Just days prior Ari did bump into some lucky fans in Amsterdam as she shopped in beauty store Lush.

After taking selfies with the staff and reportedly spending over £500, she invited the employees to her show the following night.

As the pictures with the lucky fans were shared online, many asked what Ariana actually bought and apparently she went home with sleepy and twilight lavender products.

