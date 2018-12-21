6 Reasons Ariana Grande Bossed 2018 Like No One Else

Ariana Grande has had what can only be described as a whirlwind 2018, from releasing her album Sweetener, to getting engaged and re-embracing single life, she's also the only person in this world who could get Kris Jenner playing Regina George's mum.

2018 has been an epic year in the world of music and showbiz, and if one person had a year to remember, it's Ariana Grande, who we've been with every step of the way on her rollercoaster, which she's bossed every single second of.

Let's take a look back at just a few of the things Ariana totally made her own to prove she's the queen of 2018.

>Ariana Grande Trolled By Actor With "Sexist" And "Bullying" Comments

Sweetener

Sweetener album reached number 1 in UK, USA & many other countries. Picture: Ariana Grande

Ari started off the year pretty low key, working on her highly anticipated fourth album which finally dropped in August and slowly opened up about dealing with the aftermath of the Manchester bombing during her Dangerous Woman Tour that killed 22 people.

The album shot to number one in 19 countries, and includes the epic tracks 'No Tears Left To Cry' and breathin', all of which she performed in KOKO Camden during our Capital Up Close Sweetener sessions (which we will literally never ever forget!)

Thank u, next

Ari's split from Pete Davidson and the loss of her ex, Mac Miller, meant 2018 has been an incredibly testing time for the singer, which she channeled into her music to create the #1 hit 'thank, u next', along with the truly iconic Mean Girls inspired music video that had people all over the world counting down the seconds until it dropped.

Despite only dropping an an album a couple of months before, Ari decided to break the conventional rules of pop music and drop she describes as a 'positive break-up song' out of the blue and everyone sat back and watched as it raced to the top of the charts, dominated social media and changed the way people say thank you (next) forever.

Sweetener World Tour

2019 will see Ari embarking on the Sweetener World Tour, where she's said she'll tour two albums at once, Sweetener, and the currently unreleased 'Thank U, Next' album, once again bending the rules of pop music by touring two albums at once.

Ticket sold out almost immediately- so fast that Ari's already announced new stadium dates, that's how you know you're killing the game!

Whirlwind relationship & amicable split from Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got engaged after a month of dating. Picture: Instagram

When Ari and SNL comedian Pete Davidson got together in May of this year, the whole world's eyes were on the new celebrity couple that were moving at a million miles an hour- it emerged they had gotten engaged a month later in June and already had a bunch of tattoos dedicated to each other.

The couple announced their split in October after Ari had suffered the loss of ex Mac Miller, but has had nothing but nice things to say about Pete, looking out for him after he made a public statement about his mental health, and including rhe lyrics 'and for Pete I'm so thankful' in 'thank u, next'.

2018 was the year Ari had a very public engagement and split from SNL comedian

Tears down haters of other artists

Ari has had zero time for trolls this year, clapping back with poised and intelligent replies on more than once occasion such as when she was blamed for Mac Miller's DUI after they split, or going in on Piers Morgan for criticising Little Mix for posing naked.

also @piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do. i think that’ll be a beautiful thing for you and your career or what’s left of it. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 21, 2018

We stan a supportive queen, and so does everyone else, thank u, next, Piers!

Generally being the strongest boss b**ch the world ever saw

what an interesting, challenging, painful and yet beautiful and exciting chapter of life ..... when it rains it pours but i’m embracing all of it. i’m excited for whatever else the universe has in store for me. she’s growing n she’s grateful. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2018

After riding the waves that 2018 crashed over her and turning her experienced into amazing music and a period of growth, Ari was named the 25-year-old as Billboard's 'Woman Of The Year 2018' and left her mark on the year like no other, because at the end of the day, she got Kris Jenner to put on a pink tracksuit and play Regina George's mum in Mean Girls, and that's really all that matters.

via GIPHY

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News