Ariana Grande Trolled By Actor With "Sexist" And "Bullying" Comments

Michael Rapaport has trolled Ariana Grande on Twitter. Picture: Getty (L); Twitter (R)

Ariana Grande's fans have called out actor Michael Rapaport after he took to Twitter to slam the singer.

Michael Rapaport - who appeared in Friends and Prison Break - wrote to his 349k Twitter followers, berating Ariana Grande.

In the article, where he also promoted his podcast, Michael said "Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12" of the 'God is a woman' singer.

Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks.



New @iamrapaport is Live:https://t.co/Xr6sFd7WP4 pic.twitter.com/wRCCyxYGxa — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) December 19, 2018

He continued to slam Ariana Grande - who is actually 25-years-old - saying "you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks."

Ariana is yet to respond to the actor's comments, yet her fans were quick to defend the 'thank u, next' singer.

One of her followers wrote "don't get brave sweetie ariana grande is an international superstar while michael i-forgot-his-last-name's career is over. try harder next time" on Twitter, while another said "Don't be a jerk and don't use Ariana Grande to make yourself relevant."

Michael later shared several memes of him parodying Ariana, and even edits where he's replacing Pete Davidson, while calling out those who questioned his message.