Ariana Grande's Replaced Pete Davidson's Ring With Something Much Better

21 November 2018, 14:16

Ariana Grande has been spotted sporting a new ring on her engagement finger that used to be home to Pete Davidson's $100,000 rock & fans think they know what it is.

Ariana Grande has been teasing us non-stop with what's promising to be one of the most epic music videos ever for 'thank u, next', but as she dropped a few pictures teasing the Mean Girls inspired video, fans noticed she's rocking a brand new ring on her engagement finger.

'thank u, next': Ariana Grande's Music Video Is A 'Mean Girls' & 'Legally Blonde' Tribute

View this post on Instagram

.... n I’m so good with that

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

After sporting a $93,000 engagement diamond ring throughout her engagement to SNL comedian Pete Davidson, she's now truly said 'thank u, next' to his jewellery and ditched it in favour for a friendship ring that she shares with six of her closest pals.

As well as reportedly commenting the ring emoji in her best pals' comments, you can see the ring which appears to still have a diamond although it's significantly smaller, on her friend, food blogger, Alexa Luria, although she's chosen a different finger for it.

View this post on Instagram

Feelin’ peachy 🍑

A post shared by Alexa Luria (@lexie1225) on

Ever since her split, she's been vocal about spending time with her close pals, and they even had what looked like the cutest 'friends giving' dinner ever which has us thinking it would be seriously fun to be BFF's with the breathin' singer.

Ariana Grande has a 'friends giving' with her friends
Ariana Grande has a 'friends giving' with her friends. Picture: Instagram
Ariana Grande orders food in for a 'friends giving'
Ariana Grande orders food in for a 'friends giving'. Picture: Instagram

