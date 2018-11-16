Ariana Grande Unveils Never Seen Before Short Hair Cut & Fans Are Loving It

16 November 2018, 10:54 | Updated: 16 November 2018, 11:37

Ariana Grande has ditched her trademark ponytail and unveiled a whole new short bob look which sent fans into meltdown asking if the Breathin' singer had officially revealed her natural hair.

Ariana Grande is known for her scraped back, sky-high ponytail which she's rocked in almost every style and colour throughout the years, but she's shocked everyone by revealing a brand new choppy bob cut and people are desperately trying to work out if she's ditched her trademark pony for good.

Ariana Grande Impersonator's 'Vogue 73 Questions' Parody Is Scarily Good

Debuting the new look in an Instagram post, which has now amassed over 2.5 million likes, fans rushed to Twitter to comment.

With Ari known for replying and chatting with them, they asked if this is a new era that means no more pony, but thankfully, she's said 'she' (the pony is female) will be back.

Ari also posted a pretty sassy response to a fan who said her eyebrows were still 'invisible' despite the fact she had tried to 'darken them'.

She clapped back that she only darkened the image so it would match the rest of the moodily lit snaps on her IG page.

Many thought the change of hair could be due to the fact she's very close to dropping her fifth album, rumoured to be called after her smash break-up hit 'thank u, next' so is switching it up for the new era, but we're pretty certain we'll see that waist length pony back in before the week is through!

