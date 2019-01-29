Ariana Grande’s Fans Are Hilariously Freaking Out Because She Used The Laughing Face Emoji On Twitter

29 January 2019, 15:09

Ariana Grande has shook fans by using an emoji. No, really.
Ariana Grande has shook fans by using an emoji. No, really. Picture: instagram

Wait… is Ariana Grande a local?!

Ariana Grande has a very specific aesthetic on social media. It's reason 892627364 why we love and adore her.

Anybody who follows her will know she’s a huge fan of the cloud emoji, she always writes in lowercase and she’s partial to some upside down text.

Thank U, Next Album: Ariana Grande's NASA Rumoured To Be About Ex Pete Davidson

View this post on Instagram

i can’t wait part two @sweetener

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

However, one thing you will never catch the ‘thank u, next’ singer doing is using the laughing face emoji. Well, that is, until now.

The guys over at The Grande Room - an Ariana fan account - were shocked to their very core when they noticed the pop sensation, who embarks on her Sweetener World Tour in March, used the emoji in a reply to her friend Victoria Monet on Twitter.

Victoria had tweeted: “Thank you for coming to visit me in the studio and giving me stack ideas that are 2 whole OCTAVES UP that I’ll never achieve without science (laughing face emoji, crying face emoji) ILY.”

Ari then replied: “SHUT THE F**K UP HONEST TO GOD (laughing face emoji, crying face emoji).

View this post on Instagram

the emoji

A post shared by TheGrandeRoom ☆☽ ♡ 💍 (@thegranderoom) on

The Grande Room screens hotted the exchange and posted it on Instagram, captioning it “the emoji.”

One fan commented: “The local in her jumped out.”

Another added: “She may be a local, but she's our local.”

Hilarious!

Are you a Stan or a Local? Take our quiz to find out.

Ariana Grande Music

See more Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Take this quiz to see which song from Ariana Grande's fifth album you are

QUIZ: Which Song From 'thank u, next' Are You?

Ariana Grande's new album 'thank u, next' is going to be savage

Ariana Grande's Album Is Going To Be Savage According To Her Recent Tweets
Ariana Grande's track NASA rumoured to be about ex Pete Davidson

Thank U, Next Album: Ariana Grande's NASA Rumoured To Be About Ex Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande's album track list features a song asking someone to break up with their girlfriend

Who Is Ariana Grande's 'Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored' Album Track About?
Harry Styles just followed Ariana Grande

Harry Styles Just Followed Ariana Grande On Instagram And Fans Think It’s A Hint At A Collab
Ariana Grande has always been a cutie.

Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Throwback Photo With ‘7 Rings’ Lyrics

Ariana Grande Videos

See more Ariana Grande Videos

Ariana Grande teases new album pre-order and release date

Ariana Grande's New Album Thank U, Next: Release Date, Tracklist & Pre-Order

Ariana Grande Pictures

See more Ariana Grande Pictures

Ariana Grande Sexiest Photos Cover

Focus On Her! 16 Of Ariana Grande's Sexiest Photos...Ever!