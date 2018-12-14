Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Take A Subtle Swipe At Drake And Kanye West

Ariana Grande shades Kanye West and Drake. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have shaded Drake and Kanye West on Twitter after Yeezy unloaded an epic rant about his relationship with Drizzy.

Ariana Grande has taken to Twitter to send a message to fellow a-list superstars Drake and Kanye West after the latter ranted about his rap rival early this morning.

Kanye posted several messages directed at Drake, even revealing that Drake 'threatened' him and his family.

You threatened the safety of me and my family — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

Amongst the flurry of tweets, a superstar by the name of Ariana Grande (you may have heard of her) decided to remind the Twitter-verse that she in fact had a song dropping called 'Imagine'.

She branded the two rappers as "grown men arguing online" in a tweet to her millions of fans, adding, "miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u".

guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

To add further insult to injury for the rappers, Ari's good friend and collaborator Miley Cyrus piled on a little more criticism of Kanye & Drake.

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 https://t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

Ari told fans how the single “balance the energy between thank u, next and seven rings nicely”. We're ready!