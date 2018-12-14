Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Take A Subtle Swipe At Drake And Kanye West

14 December 2018, 12:31

Ariana Grande shades Kanye West and Drake
Ariana Grande shades Kanye West and Drake. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have shaded Drake and Kanye West on Twitter after Yeezy unloaded an epic rant about his relationship with Drizzy.

Ariana Grande has taken to Twitter to send a message to fellow a-list superstars Drake and Kanye West after the latter ranted about his rap rival early this morning.

Kanye posted several messages directed at Drake, even revealing that Drake 'threatened' him and his family.

Amongst the flurry of tweets, a superstar by the name of Ariana Grande (you may have heard of her) decided to remind the Twitter-verse that she in fact had a song dropping called 'Imagine'.

She branded the two rappers as "grown men arguing online" in a tweet to her millions of fans, adding, "miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u".

To add further insult to injury for the rappers, Ari's good friend and collaborator Miley Cyrus piled on a little more criticism of Kanye & Drake.

Ari told fans how the single “balance the energy between thank u, next and seven rings nicely”. We're ready!

