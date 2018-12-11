Ariana Grande Wants Everyone To Take A “Big Ol' Breather” Over Ricky Alverez Dating Rumours

11 December 2018, 16:12

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alverez dated for one year.
One comment and the Rickiana world goes crazy.

Ariana Grande had fans speculating that maybe she and Ricky Alverez could be dating again after a 4-word comment on an Instagram post.

Jingle Bell Ball: Halsey Sends Message Of Support To Ariana Grande

The dancer uploaded an image to Instagram captioned “ready for it.”

To which his ex commented: “these colors are sick,” sending fans wild.

View this post on Instagram

ready for it.

A post shared by Ricky Alvarez (@rickyrozay) on

Although Ariana has made it more than clear in Thank U, Next’ that she is focusing on herself and friendships, fans are still very hopeful.

“Ready for Rickiana?", one Instagram user commented.

Another, “WHATS ABOUT YOU AND ARIANA???? WE ALL WANT TO KNOW”

Ariana popped the love bubble with: “We're friends everyone take a big ol breather,"

Ariana Grande clears the air.
Welp, there’s still time.

The dancer responded to his line from 'Thank U, Next' which sings "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh". He wrote to Ari: "nothing but gratitude."

Ricky Alvarez responds to 'Thank U, Next' lyrics
The pair dated for a year, from July 2015 to July 2016; he was the singer's backup dancer.

