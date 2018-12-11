Ariana Grande Wants Everyone To Take A “Big Ol' Breather” Over Ricky Alverez Dating Rumours

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alverez dated for one year. Picture: Getty

One comment and the Rickiana world goes crazy.

Ariana Grande had fans speculating that maybe she and Ricky Alverez could be dating again after a 4-word comment on an Instagram post.

Jingle Bell Ball: Halsey Sends Message Of Support To Ariana Grande

The dancer uploaded an image to Instagram captioned “ready for it.”

To which his ex commented: “these colors are sick,” sending fans wild.

Although Ariana has made it more than clear in ‘Thank U, Next’ that she is focusing on herself and friendships, fans are still very hopeful.

“Ready for Rickiana?", one Instagram user commented.

Another, “WHATS ABOUT YOU AND ARIANA???? WE ALL WANT TO KNOW”

Ariana popped the love bubble with: “We're friends everyone take a big ol breather,"

Ariana Grande clears the air. Picture: Instagram

Welp, there’s still time.

The dancer responded to his line from 'Thank U, Next' which sings "Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh". He wrote to Ari: "nothing but gratitude."

Ricky Alvarez responds to 'Thank U, Next' lyrics. Picture: Instagram

The pair dated for a year, from July 2015 to July 2016; he was the singer's backup dancer.

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News