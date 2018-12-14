Ariana Grande Shares Dreamy New Song 'Imagine'

14 December 2018

Ariana Grande has shared her “vulnerable” follow-up single to ‘Thank U, Next’ titled ‘Imagine’.

After days of teasing this new single, the Sweetener singer finally dropped the new track which had a lot to prove considering how successful her ex-boyfriend hit single did.

‘imagine’ out now 🖤 link in bio

ARIANA expressed to fans on Twitter that ‘Imagine’ would “balance the energy between thank u, next and seven rings nicely”.

“Those are super self-assured / commanding and that and this one is more vulnerable / unsure,” she continued.

‘Imagine’ is reportedly the first single from 'AG5' and details intense intimacy in the form of bubble baths, movies, and neck kisses.

Ariana Grande’s fourth album 'Sweetener' was released in August this year, and has since become one of the biggest albums of 2018.

Her latest single 'Thank U, Next' was released in November, accompanied by an epic music video packed with references to Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and more.

