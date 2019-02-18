Ariana Grande Fans Are Livid She ‘Leaves Her Eye Make-Up On For Bed’

Ariana never leaves the house without her winged eyeliner. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande's fans are furious that she 'leaves' her eye make-up on for bed.

Ariana Grande is as famous for her winged eyeliner and high ponytail as she is for her insane vocals.

However, fans have been left livid with the star after a Twitter account accused her of sleeping in her eye make-up.

They wrote: “I forget to remind y’all about your skincare ONE night and not only do YOU ALL fail me but ARIANA GRANDE HERSELF LEAVES HER EYE MAKEUP ON... I’m staying on y’all necks for the rest of eternity don’t ever complain again!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Ariana, who kicks off her Sweetener World Tour next month, then replied, saying: “Still exfoliated and did a la mer mask LEAVE ME ALONE SIS.”

Fans then joked she was ‘in trouble’ and she replied: “I have toner. And the Burt’s Bees wipes.

“Am I all the way wrong? I’m so sorry pls help me.

“I use Neutrogena wipes and coconut oil if my lash glue is being annoying please don’t.”

We’re pretty sure Ari can afford all the best facials and skin products a girl could dream of, so we don’t have to worry about her too much. Plus, have you seen her skin?! She's flawless.

