WATCH: Ariana Grande Recreates Adam Sandler's The Waterboy Scene Whilst Isolating

The '7 rings' singer shared a snippet to Twitter of her portraying Adam Sandler's character in The Waterboy as she currently self-isolates.

Ariana Grande, much like the rest of the world, is currently self-isolating to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Which is why the 'thank u, next' sensation is currently finding any way she can to amuse herself, including recreating scenes from comedy films, such as The Waterboy.

Ariana Grande mimed a scene from Adam Sandler's The Waterboy. Picture: Getty

Sharing the post to her social media, including her 72.6 million Twitter followers, Ariana took the role of Adam Sandler as his character talks to a female who's interested in him.

In the video, which Ari captioned "and how’d u all make use of YOUR day ?", Elizabeth Gillies was recruited to make an appearance. Elizabeth starred alongside Ariana in the American sitcom VICTORiOUS, as Jade West.

When VICTORiOUS aired its final season, Ariana Grande became a co-lead in the show's spin-off, Sam & Cat, which aired until 2014.

In the past, Ariana has shared her love for comedic film stars; especially The Waterboy. In November, 2018, after someone shared her Instagram Story of Adam Sandler, suggesting it could be related to her album, Ari simply replied saying "bruh i jus like waterboy"

bruh i jus like waterboy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 7, 2018

Ariana also has a special relationship with The Mask actor, Jim Carrey. Not only has she been a life-long fan of his, but recently, the singer had the opportunity to guest-star on his show Kidding.

She was quick to share a snap of the pair embracing on Instagram to her 179 million followers, as she wrote "I've been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolised and adored since before you could speak."

Ariana went on to say Carrey was even more "warm and generous" in person than she'd ever imagined, calling his TV show "hilarious and deeply moving".

She described the experience as a "dream", before thanking Jim and the programme's creator.

