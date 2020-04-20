Adele Hints Comeback Album Will Be Postponed Until 2021 After Cryptic Instagram Post Panics Fans

Adele was due to make her return to music later this year. Picture: Getty

Adele’s new album was set to be released in September 2020.

Adele has caused a stir with fans after hinting that her long-anticipated album will be pushed back until 2021.

The ‘Someone Like You’ hitmaker worried fans with a seriously cryptic comment whilst chatting with fellow musicians.

During an Instagram live with producers Babyface and Teddy Riley, on April 18, the 31-year-old made a comment, writing: "Come on, it’s 2020 – we ain’t meant to get what we want!”

Due to technical issues disrupting the chat, many people took the songstress’ comment to mean she was planning on locking away her new album until next year.

Since it's been five years without new music from the North London star, fans were sent into a panic over the news.

One took to Twitter to write: "Ma'am. I'm meant to get an album from you. Preferably in 2020. Don't play like this.”

“Anyways, Adele has been on IG replying on Lives while were here waiting for five thousand years and she said "come on it's 2020 we ain't meant to get what we want" and decided to add not one but six laughing emojis like srsly, is that freaking funny miss adkins? [sic],” added another.

Some people were even saying that Adele’s new album would help ease the difficulty in the current situation, due to the coronavirus pandemic, with one penning: "2020 will be saved when Adele comes back.”

We were expecting her comeback to music to arrive in September 2020 after she made an unofficial announcement earlier this year.

While performing at a friend’s wedding in February, she took to the mic - in what became a very viral video on social media - and said: "Expect my album in September.”

Fans had been anticipating her new music since.

The ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker has been going through a £140million divorce settlement from her ex Simon Konecki.

A court in LA has granted the divorce will remain private as it was revealed there was no prenuptial agreement.

