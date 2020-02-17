Adele New Album: When Will It Be Released? And What Will The Album Be Called?

Adele has basically confirmed she'll be releasing a new album this year. Picture: PA

Harry Styles’ pal Adele is getting ready to release new music for the first time in five years but what can we expect? When will her new album be out?

Adele has taken a break from music in recent years but it seems she’s going to be back with a new album, this year.

With Harry Style’s pal’s last album, 25, released in 2015, it’s been nearly five years since we’ve heard fresh music from those vocals so all of her fans are very excited at the prospect of new tunes.

And not only are we expecting new music from Adele, we’re expecting to witness a new woman altogether after she recently transformed her lifestyle which is rumoured to have led to a seven-stone weight loss.

Adele hasn't released new music since 2015. Picture: PA

Here’s everything we know about Adele’s new album so far:

When will Adele be releasing her new album?

Performing at a friend’s wedding in February 2020, Adele, in a clip that has been doing the rounds on social media, finished her duties and said: “Expect my album in September.”

No official word has come from her team though so we can only hope.

Adele has yet to make an official music announcement. Picture: PA

What will Adele’s new album be called?

Well, we can only go off previous album titles, 19, 21 and 25 - the age she wrote them, we can expect it to be called 31.

When did Adele release her last album?

Adele treated us to her last album in 2015, 25, which sold a staggering 3.5million copies in the UK alone and 22million worldwide.

Album 21 was released in 2011 and 19 came out in 2008.