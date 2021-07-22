Watch Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in the official trailer for Dune

The official trailer for the highly-anticipated Denis Villeneuve film is here. Watch the clip below.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, upcoming feature film Dune is landing in cinemas on 22 October, after its release was pushed back because of Covid.

The latest trailer, which dropped today (22 July), opens with Zendaya's character explaining how her homeland has been ravaged by "outsiders".

We then cut to a scene with Chalamet and Jason Momoa, who plays Duncan Iadho in the movie, before Atreides' family descend on the people of Arrakis.

Based on Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name, Dune centres on the character of Atreides, who seeks to liberate the planet of Arrakis.

Not only has the planet turned into an arid wasteland, it is the source of precious drug "spice".

Meanwhile, he has visions of a girl named Chani, as the threat of war becomes imminent.

Once considered to be an "unfilmable" book, the Herbert classic has only ever been adapted into film once before, by David Lynch in 1984.

Because of the amount of detail the novel goes into, Villeneuve has decided to break the epic into two parts.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said: "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie.

“The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

Dune is out in cinemas on 22 October.