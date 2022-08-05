Zoey Deutch: Everything You Need To Know About The 'Not Okay' Actress

Zoey Deutch's age, filmography and dating history unveiled. Picture: Netflix/Getty/Hulu

By Savannah Roberts

Does Zoey Deutch have a boyfriend, what other movies has the 'Not Okay' star been in and who are her famous parents? Here are all the details.

Zoey Deutch has been dominating both the television and the silver screen for over a decade, with the young star cropping up everywhere from the Disney channel to Hollywood blockbusters!

Fans have all been asking the same questions about the actress since her latest project, Not Okay has been taking streaming platforms by storm.

So, what else has Zoey been in, how old is she, and who is she dating? Here's everything you need to know about the rising star...

Everything you need to know about Zoey Deutch. Picture: Getty

How old is Zoey Deutch? Who are her famous parents?

The frontwoman of Not Okay is currently 27-years-old – and she's backed quite a lot in career-wise in that time!

Zoey was born on November 10, 1994, to a showbusiness family, and it didn't take long for her to follow in her famous parents footsteps.

Her father, Howard Deutch, is a successful director with impressive credits such as 1986's classic rom-com Pretty in Pink and Jane the Virgin under his belt

Zoey's mum has also spent a considerable amount of time in front of and behind the camera! Actress-turned-director Lea Thompson has appeared in blockbusters such as Back to the Future and Some Kind of Wonderful – which was directed by Howard, they fell in love on the set of the film!

Zoey's parents met on the set of an 80s romance film. Picture: Getty

Zoey Deutch started her acting career on The Suite Life On Deck. Picture: Disney

What films and television shows has Zoey Deutch been in?

The 27-year-old started working in the world of film and television at the tender age of 16, and she's racked up quite the impressive slew of credits since then!

She got her start on Disney's The Suite Life on Deck back in 2010 and went on to make small appearances in films from then on, Zoey even booked a small scene on The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012 but unfortunately, it was cut!

The young talent worked on an endless string of television projects before making her breakthrough in the mid-2010s. Zoey made waves when she bagged gigs in Vampire Academy (2014), Dirty Grandpa (2016) and Why Him? (2016).

Zoey Deutch dazzled in Netflix's 'The Politician'. Picture: Netflix

Deutch's star began to rise at an even faster rate when she took on the main role of Netflix's comedy series The Politician. The show launched in 2020 and is currently on its second season, it boasts a star-studded cast with the likes of Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange.

Bonus fact: Did you know that Zoey even acted in Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect' music video? This lady really has done it alL!

Zoey starred as Ed's love interest in the 'Perfect' music video. Picture: Ed Sheeran/YouTube

Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien co-star in Not Okay and The Outfit

And if you think Zoey's filmography couldn't get any more impressive... well, it does!

2022 saw the actress nab two very impressive film roles, and funnily enough both of which she co-stars with pal Dylan O'Brien.

First came the crime thriller The Outfit, which was released in April and it was soon followed by Hulu's dark comedy Not Okay in July. Both flicks showcase Zoey and Dylan as love interests, leading fans to deduce that they really must have some chemistry to be cast alongside each other twice!

Zoey and Dylan worked together a lot in 2022. Picture: Getty

Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien appeared together in 'Not Okay'. Picture: Netflix

Does Zoey Deutch have a boyfriend?

Zoey Deutch seems happily smitten as her relationship with boyfriend Dylan Hayes has been going strong since 2017!

The 27-year-old keeps her cards close to her chest in terms of her private life, with few photos of the couple making it to the 'Gram – but they do make the occasional public appearance!

Zoey Deutch is currently dating Dylan Hayes. Picture: Getty

Zoey and Avan Jogia dated for five years before calling it quits. Picture: Getty

Prior to her long-term romance with Dylan, Zoey dated Victorious star Avan Jogia for five years after meeting at the Kids' Choice Awards in 2012 - at the time they were aged 18 and 20, respectively.

Despite their break-up, they still co-starred in both The Year of Spectacular Men in 2017 and Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019, they very much seem to be on amicable terms!

