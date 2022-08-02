Fans Are Losing It Over This Dylan O'Brien & Zoey Deutch Scene In 'Not Okay'

2 August 2022, 16:28

Why everyone's talking about this 'Not Okay' scene
Why everyone's talking about this 'Not Okay' scene. Picture: Getty/Hulu

By Savannah Roberts

Everyone's talking about one particular scene between Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien in 'Not Okay' – and we're certainly not okay after watching it...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Not Okay has been taking Hulu and Disney+ by storm since it arrived on streaming services on July 29, but one scene, in particular, has got everyone online talking...

The Zoey Deutch-led flick is a comedy with a twist, with the Parisian-based project being likened to Emily In Paris – another mega streaming hit!

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

Zoey reunited with Dylan O'Brien in Not Okay, her co-star and love interest from The Outfit (a movie that hit theatres earlier this year) and fans can't get over a shockingly steamy scene between the pair!

Be warned, some spoilers are ahead...

Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch certainly have chemistry
Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch certainly have chemistry. Picture: Hulu

Not Okay follows Danni (Zoey Deutch), a young woman who works in the world of showbusiness and is keen to get a leg up in her career. The fame-chasing protagonist pretends to go to Paris on a writers' retreat for 'clout', however, this plan quickly gets out of hand when a terrifying incident hits the French capital and throws Danni onto the global stage.

As Danni grows in fame thanks to her web of lies, she begins a relationship with Colin (portrayed by Dylan O'Brien), things get hot and heavy between the pair and fans on Twitter can't get enough of them!

In one scene, Danni and Colin attend an influencer party hand-in-hand and things quickly progress as they sneak into a bathroom – let's just say it gets a little NSFW...

Dylan and Zoey fans talking with their steamy scene in Not Okay
Dylan and Zoey fans talking with their steamy scene in Not Okay. Picture: Getty

After fans watched the risque moment between Zoey and Dylan's characters they, of course, flocked to Twitter in the masses to comment.

Some people loved it, others couldn't believe what they had just seen, leaving the social media platform very much divided.

A viewer shared their thoughts and tweeted: "AFTER WATCHING THE BATHROOM SCENE IN NOT OKAY I CAN OFFICIALLY SAY IM NOT OKAY! [sic]"

One shocked fan tweeted: "people hyping up the bathroom scene in not okay that was the worst thing I've ever seen."

"I'm literally losing my mind Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch in Not Okay," another user wrote.

Whether you ship Danni and Colin or you found the scene a little on the steamy side, it's safe to say it got people talking!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge have reportedly split

Why Love Island's Siannise Fudge & Luke Trotman Split & Who They're Dating Now

Love Island

Drake reunited with his first girlfriend Keisha Chanté at OVO Fest

Drake Brings Out First Girlfriend Kiki During Concert In Emotional Reunion

Big Brother is finally set to return to our screens in 2023

Big Brother Officially Returns After Five-Year Hiatus

Davide Sanclimenti from Love Island's age, job and Instagram revealed

Meet Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti: His Age, Net Worth & Instagram

'Not Okay' boasts a very impressive cast

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

TV & Film

All the details on Love Island: The Reunion...

When Is The Love Island Reunion Show On?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star