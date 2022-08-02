Fans Are Losing It Over This Dylan O'Brien & Zoey Deutch Scene In 'Not Okay'

Why everyone's talking about this 'Not Okay' scene. Picture: Getty/Hulu

By Savannah Roberts

Everyone's talking about one particular scene between Zoey Deutch and Dylan O'Brien in 'Not Okay' – and we're certainly not okay after watching it...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Not Okay has been taking Hulu and Disney+ by storm since it arrived on streaming services on July 29, but one scene, in particular, has got everyone online talking...

The Zoey Deutch-led flick is a comedy with a twist, with the Parisian-based project being likened to Emily In Paris – another mega streaming hit!

Meet The Cast Of 'Not Okay': From Dylan O'Brien To Zoey Deutch

Zoey reunited with Dylan O'Brien in Not Okay, her co-star and love interest from The Outfit (a movie that hit theatres earlier this year) and fans can't get over a shockingly steamy scene between the pair!

Be warned, some spoilers are ahead...

Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch certainly have chemistry. Picture: Hulu

Not Okay follows Danni (Zoey Deutch), a young woman who works in the world of showbusiness and is keen to get a leg up in her career. The fame-chasing protagonist pretends to go to Paris on a writers' retreat for 'clout', however, this plan quickly gets out of hand when a terrifying incident hits the French capital and throws Danni onto the global stage.

As Danni grows in fame thanks to her web of lies, she begins a relationship with Colin (portrayed by Dylan O'Brien), things get hot and heavy between the pair and fans on Twitter can't get enough of them!

In one scene, Danni and Colin attend an influencer party hand-in-hand and things quickly progress as they sneak into a bathroom – let's just say it gets a little NSFW...

Dylan and Zoey fans talking with their steamy scene in Not Okay. Picture: Getty

me watching the bathroom scene of dylan o’brien and zoey deutch #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/nYKCv350uf — öykü 𐐪𐑂 (@DYLS1989) July 30, 2022

Me watching THAT scene of Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch in the bathroom in the Not Okay movie 👀👀 #DylanOBrien #ZoeyDeutch #NotOkayMovie pic.twitter.com/FnerM0LS3a — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨✖️✖️🖤//THE SANDMAN ERA⏳ (@giselleb1234) July 31, 2022

After fans watched the risque moment between Zoey and Dylan's characters they, of course, flocked to Twitter in the masses to comment.

Some people loved it, others couldn't believe what they had just seen, leaving the social media platform very much divided.

A viewer shared their thoughts and tweeted: "AFTER WATCHING THE BATHROOM SCENE IN NOT OKAY I CAN OFFICIALLY SAY IM NOT OKAY! [sic]"

AFTER WATCHING THE BATHROOM SCENE IN NOT OKAY I CAN OFFICIALLY SAY IM NOT OKAY! #imnotokay pic.twitter.com/kLGcinsSHh — p ﾒ𝟶 (@brunettepiscess) July 29, 2022

i'm literally losing my mind dylan o'brien and zoey deutch in "not okay" pic.twitter.com/r12veESQTl — moon.ka (@moon_ka717) July 29, 2022

One shocked fan tweeted: "people hyping up the bathroom scene in not okay that was the worst thing I've ever seen."

"I'm literally losing my mind Dylan O'Brien and Zoey Deutch in Not Okay," another user wrote.

Whether you ship Danni and Colin or you found the scene a little on the steamy side, it's safe to say it got people talking!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital