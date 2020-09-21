Zendaya Makes History At The Emmys

Zendaya became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Picture: Getty

Zendaya became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.

Even though Zendaya struggles to post a simple selfie to Twitter, there's a lot she can do, like making history at the Emmys.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star made history at the 72nd Emmys on Sunday, 20 September, after she became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

> All Of Zendaya's Upcoming Films & Series Including Role Alongside John David Washington

At the age of 24, Zendaya - who's full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman - won the coveted award for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Not only is she now the youngest person to win this Emmy, but she is also the second Black actor win this award following Viola Davis' win for How To Get Away With Murder in 2015.

Whilst surrounded by her friends and family, Zendaya said "To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria; I'm so lucky to get to go work with you every day,"

Zendaya also presented an award at the 2020 Emmys. Picture: Getty

Continuing, after Jimmy Kimmel presented her with the award, she said, "I'm inspired by everything you do.

"I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say like there is hope in the young people out there.

"I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people. To all my peers out there doing the work, in the streets: I see you, I admire you, and I thank you."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Zendaya News And Gossip

The likes of Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson celebrated Zendaya's win on Twitter. R&B duo, Chloe x Halle said her win was "SO WELL DESERVED" as they stated they were crying.