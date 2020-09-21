Zendaya Makes History At The Emmys

21 September 2020, 06:50

Zendaya became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Zendaya became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Picture: Getty

Zendaya became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Euphoria.

Even though Zendaya struggles to post a simple selfie to Twitter, there's a lot she can do, like making history at the Emmys.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star made history at the 72nd Emmys on Sunday, 20 September, after she became the youngest person to win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

> All Of Zendaya's Upcoming Films & Series Including Role Alongside John David Washington

At the age of 24, Zendaya - who's full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman - won the coveted award for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria.

Not only is she now the youngest person to win this Emmy, but she is also the second Black actor win this award following Viola Davis' win for How To Get Away With Murder in 2015.

Whilst surrounded by her friends and family, Zendaya said "To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria; I'm so lucky to get to go work with you every day,"

Zendaya also presented an award at the 2020 Emmys
Zendaya also presented an award at the 2020 Emmys. Picture: Getty

Continuing, after Jimmy Kimmel presented her with the award, she said, "I'm inspired by everything you do.

"I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say like there is hope in the young people out there.

"I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that but there is hope in the young people. To all my peers out there doing the work, in the streets: I see you, I admire you, and I thank you."

> Grab Our App For The Latest Zendaya News And Gossip

The likes of Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling and Sarah Paulson celebrated Zendaya's win on Twitter. R&B duo, Chloe x Halle said her win was "SO WELL DESERVED" as they stated they were crying.

More News

See more More News

Chris Ramsay will host Little Mix: The Search.

Little Mix: The Search: Host Chris Ramsey's Wife, Age And Career Revealed

TV & Film

Little Mix are set to host their first ever talent show in 2020

Little Mix's The Search: How To Apply & Minimum Age To Audition For The BBC Talent Show Revealed

Little Mix

Sam Claflin stars in the new Enola Holmes movie

Who Is Sam Claflin? Harry Styles’ Rumoured My Policeman Co-Star And Enola Holmes Actor

Liam Hemsworth has acquired a huge net worth.

Liam Hemsworth Age & Net Worth Revealed

Zendaya is super close to her mum and dad

Inside Zendaya’s Family From Her Mum To Her Siblings

Miley and Liam split for the final time in August 2019.

Miley Cyrus Hints She ‘Faked It’ With Liam Hemsworth On New Song ‘Win Some, Lose Some’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi

Exclusive
Billie Eilish regrets making past relationships so public

WATCH: Billie Eilish Explains Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reveals her boyfriend Anwar Hadid's birthday present

Dua Lipa Reveals Her Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's Birthday Present