Zendaya's Fans Roast Her On Social Media For Posting Same Message Four Times

8 September 2020, 07:27

Zendaya posted the same message to Twitter several times
Zendaya posted the same message to Twitter several times. Picture: Twitter

After Zendaya posted the same set of photos several times, her fans ripped in to her on social media.

Is there anything Zendaya can't do? She is an accomplished singer, who has starred in films alongside Tom Holland, Zac Efron and John David Washington.

Wait. There is one thing she can't do. The Spider-Man: Far from Home star cannot use social media at all.

Zendaya trended on Twitter, after she shared some iconic photos from her garden. The only problem is that she posted them four times.

Her fans were quick to joke that she still didn't know how to use Twitter, as they were notified on four separate occasions that she 'posted a photo'.

One fan begged for Zendaya to up her social media game, saying "oh my god girl learn how to work twitter please," while another simply shared a screenshot of their four notifications with the caption "ok we get it, zendaya"

Meanwhile, Zendaya's rumoured ex, Jacob Elordi had been seen in public holding hands with his alleged new partner, Kaia Gerber.

In February, the Dune actress was seen getting cosy with Jacob; as he was spotted kissing Zendaya's head, before they goof around together, taking silly selfies and laughing with each other.

