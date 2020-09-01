Zendaya Fans Come Together And Give Her The Best Birthday Present On Twitter

1 September 2020, 17:33

Zendaya's birthday became a trending Twitter topic after thousands of adorable messages
Zendaya's birthday became a trending Twitter topic after thousands of adorable messages. Picture: Getty / Zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya’s fans are so committed to the Euphoria actress that they managed to get her birthday trending on Twitter!

It was Zendaya’s 24th birthday on 1 September, and the star was inundated with adorable birthday messages all over social media.

The 24-year-old’s name was trending all day on Twitter thanks to her dedicated fans, as well as some adorable messages from her co-stars.

Timothée Chalamet’s message to Dune co-star Zendaya became a trend itself after he called the actress “one of the most inspiring people I’ve met.”

Timothée Chalamet had a cute message for co-star Zendaya
Timothée Chalamet had a cute message for co-star Zendaya. Picture: Timothée Chalamet/Instagram

He wrote: “happy birthday to one of the most inspiring people I've met on my short journey. Someone with the strongest ethical character, and a moral compass that is in harmony with a totally fearless creative abandon. happy birthday @Zendaya , hope your day is beautiful, friend..”

One fan branded Timothée’s note “the most beautiful birthday message I’ve ever seen.”

Zendaya’s fans’ well-wishes were just as adorable, with thousands of people rushing to tell her how much she’s inspired them.

“Happy birthday to Zendaya, a literal earth angel,” accurately tweeted one.

Declaring 1 September ‘Zendaya day’, another shared a hilarious clip of the actress dancing in a car to Beyoncé’s hit ‘Yoncé’.

A lot of appreciation posts were also full of gorgeous images of the young actress.

Meanwhile, others branded her “the queen” and “the legend.”

They’re the cutest happy birthday messages we’ve ever seen!

