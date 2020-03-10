Are Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Dating? Everything We Know About The Euphoria Stars’ Rumoured Relationship

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have reportedly been dating for seven months. Picture: Getty

Euphoria co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have been spotted getting cosy in public, sparking romance rumours - here’s everything we know.

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi have sparked dating rumours for quite some time after first being linked to each other in August 2019.

However, speculation has been fuelled with each public outing together and the question on everyone’s lips is, are they an item?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euphoria stars’ friendship turned romance…

August 2019

The pair were caught on holiday together in Greece after being spotted in the background of a tourist’s Instagram picture.

When asked about the potential baecation by E! News, she insisted it was a ‘family’ holiday.

October 2019

The actors enjoyed a super romantic date night, and according to Us Weekly, they went to see a movie together and were having some serious PDA!

The source said: “It was just the two of them out together.

“They looked like they were getting a little cosy. At one point, they were walking with each other and being a little flirty.”

January 2020

Zendaya presented Jacob with an award at the American Australian Association Arts Awards in New York and called him her ‘best friend’, which definitely fuelled those dating rumours!

Zendaya shouted out her bestie at the American Australian Association Arts Awards. Picture: Getty

February 2020

Jacob was spotted kissing the 23-year-old on the head, and we all know head kisses = romance!

Zendaya was trending on Twitter after fans circulated cute pictures of the pair goofing around in NYC.

Just a few days later, they went to the theatre together, with a source telling People Magazine: " “They were exchanging whispers and glances for sure.”

The Euphoria co-stars have kept their alleged romance very lowkey. Picture: Getty

March 2020

The duo were back at it again, with even more couple goals as they sported matching outfits - blue denim jeans, navy blue hats, black tops and camera side bags.

Heading off to a flea market together, Zendaya was taking snaps of her rumoured man and even had her mum join the outing - it’s looking serious!

