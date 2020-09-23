Zayn's Dreamy Spotify Photo Update As Fans Are Certain 'Z3' Is On The Way

Zayn changes Spotify header and fans are sure 'Z3' are on the way. Picture: PA/Instagram @zayn

Zayn's changed his Spotify header after telling fans he has new stuff to show them, leading many to believe his third album may be on the way very soon!

Zayn has officially changed his Spotify header image leading fans to believe he has new music, or even an album, on the way after two years since his last album and people are so, so ready for his return.

Zayn Announces 'New Stuff Coming' In First Instagram Snap In Ages & Everyone Is Ready

As one fan perfectly summed up whilst revealing the seriously dreamy new snap of the singer on Twitter:

"Zayn been ghosting us for 2 years suddenly he comes back with new music AND A WHOLE ASS CHILD."

Zayn been ghosting us for 2 years suddenly he comes back with new music AND A WHOLE ASS CHILD 😭



Z3 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/F8YTsoO0KR — nisa ˣ (@zaynonfilms) September 23, 2020

The largely mysterious singer shies away from the spotlight and social media, for the most part, with him and girlfriend Gigi Hadid hearing up to welcome their baby daughter to the world, so for him to choose now to make his comeback is even more exciting!

The picture, which shows Zayn, 27, with purple hair, all of his trademark tatts, and a ring gifted to him by Gigi, surrounded by greenery, made 'Z3' trend on Twitter as fans went into meltdown at the idea of Zayn's musical return.

The former One Direction star had previously teased he has 'some stuff to show us soon' in a cryptic Instagram photo of a behind-the-scenes polaroid of jus this back, so the image change is just further evidence this 'stuff' is, indeed, new music.

Not only did he change his header, but he updated his profile photo to a black and white snap of himself, leading many to wake to this update and realise it definitely indicates something big is on the way.

One fan wrote, "How to wake up with a heart attack zayn edition."

How to wake up with a heart attack zayn edition

It is surprising to many he has chosen this incredibly busy time, what with him starting a family, to release new music, but if anyone knows the singer, he's been looking more content and happy with his life than ever before.

So, it isn't so surprising he's been feeling extra creative and making music after all!

Z3, we are beyond ready for you.

