Zayn Malik launched a phone number to share a snippet of his new album. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik fans are blowing up his phone after he posted his phone number on Twitter ahead of his new album launch.

Zayn Malik is days away from releasing his new album, ‘Nobody is Listening’, and to hype fans up for the launch date he casually dropped a phone number on Twitter to give a little preview of his new music.

When you ring the number, Zayn’s voice can be heard as he confirms his album release date – 15 January if you didn’t already know – and tells the caller that they’ll hear a clip of each song if they press any of the numbers from one to nine.

Zayn Malik is on the verge of releasing his third album. Picture: Getty

After calling the number, Zayn fans receive a text from the ‘Vibez’ hitmaker which says: “Yoo, Zayn here! Tx for hitting my line. Give me your detes so we can stay in touch.”

Imagine having regular meme exchanges with the Zayn!?

Fans who replied to the message have also got further responses from the star over text, so naturally they’re saving the number as ‘my boyfriend’.

IT WORKS GUYS LISTEN IT ITS THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/3Thn08Svtu — vini vecchi ☺︎︎ (@vini_vecchi) January 11, 2021

Even Zayn’s girlfriend Gigi has been getting in on the excitement, replying to his tweet: “Ext. 6! Ext. 8!”

“Oh also 2. But honestly they all slap,” she added.

And from the snippets we’ve heard from the automated message, each new song really does slap.

Zayn already blessed our ears with ‘Better’ last year and ‘Vibez’ at the start of January, so fans already know ‘Nobody is Listening’ will actually result in everybody listening.

