Zayn Malik Just Shared His Phone Number – Here’s What Happens When You Ring

12 January 2021, 10:28

Zayn Malik launched a phone number to share a snippet of his new album
Zayn Malik launched a phone number to share a snippet of his new album. Picture: Getty

Zayn Malik fans are blowing up his phone after he posted his phone number on Twitter ahead of his new album launch.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik is days away from releasing his new album, ‘Nobody is Listening’, and to hype fans up for the launch date he casually dropped a phone number on Twitter to give a little preview of his new music.

Yolanda Hadid Posts Photo Of Zayn & Gigi's Little Girl To Instagram Calling Her An 'Angel'

When you ring the number, Zayn’s voice can be heard as he confirms his album release date – 15 January if you didn’t already know – and tells the caller that they’ll hear a clip of each song if they press any of the numbers from one to nine.

Zayn Malik is on the verge of releasing his third album
Zayn Malik is on the verge of releasing his third album. Picture: Getty

After calling the number, Zayn fans receive a text from the ‘Vibez’ hitmaker which says: “Yoo, Zayn here! Tx for hitting my line. Give me your detes so we can stay in touch.”

Imagine having regular meme exchanges with the Zayn!?

Fans who replied to the message have also got further responses from the star over text, so naturally they’re saving the number as ‘my boyfriend’.

Even Zayn’s girlfriend Gigi has been getting in on the excitement, replying to his tweet: “Ext. 6! Ext. 8!”

“Oh also 2. But honestly they all slap,” she added.

And from the snippets we’ve heard from the automated message, each new song really does slap.

Zayn already blessed our ears with ‘Better’ last year and ‘Vibez’ at the start of January, so fans already know ‘Nobody is Listening’ will actually result in everybody listening.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan helped JC Stewart write his new single

Niall Horan Helped Rising Star JC Stewart Write His New Single

Tom Walker has been in a 10-year on-off relationship with his 'secret girlfriend'.

Love Island’s Tom Walker Marries ‘Secret Girlfriend’ After 10-Year On-Off Relationship

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Scarlett Moffatt's mum Betty reportedly blew £50,000 on her gambling habit.

Scarlett Moffatt’s Mum Blew '£50,000 Of Daughter’s Money On Gambling Habit’

Zayn fans are convinced he has his third album on the way

Zayn Malik's Third Album Is Coming: Title, Release Date And All The Details So Far

Liam Payne is here for 1D bandmate Zayn' latest track

Liam Payne Is Loving Former 1D Member Zayn's Latest Track 'Vibez'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death