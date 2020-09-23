Zayn Malik Shares Clip Of New Song ‘Better’ And Gives First Look At The Music Video

Zayn Malik is officially making his way back into our lives, with new music and a brand new video.

Zayn Malik may be about to welcome his first baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, but the One Direction star is also returning to the music industry two years after his second solo album ‘Icarus Falls’.

As Gigi awaits her due date, Zayn has been working on new material and finally shared a snippet of his creations on Twitter on Wednesday.

Revealing the title of the new song, ‘Better’ in a tweet to his 29.4million followers, Zayn gave a sneak-peek at the video too.

From the clip, we can see the 27-year-old looking through a pair of binoculars, an old record player, and then a topless Zayn walking past a window.

Just from the 14-second clip, we know his next release will be a chart-topper.

Zayn’s already been dropping clues about his return to music, after he changed his Spotify photo to a snap of himself wearing a velvet purple shirt and his hair dyed to match.

Zayn Malik is about to become a parent with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

In the picture he also gave a good look at the tattoo he has of girlfriend Gigi’s eyes on his chest.

And at the start of September he captioned a polaroid snap of his tattooed back on Instagram: “Got some stuff to show ya soon!”

Weeks later and It looks like he's starting to finally unveil what he's been working on.

