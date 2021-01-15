Zayn Malik Fans Are Looking For Baby Zigi's Name In New Album 'Nobody Is Listening'

Zayn Malik's new album has fans looking for clues about Zigi's baby name. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn Malik’s fans are keeping their ears open for any reference to his new baby girl with Gigi Hadid, especially to see if he’s subtly dropped their daughter’s name into his new album.

Zayn Malik has just dropped his third album ‘Nobody is Listening’ four months after the birth of his baby girl with Gigi Hadid, so naturally fans are listening out for any name hints.

Gigi and Zayn are yet to reveal their baby girl’s name with the world, but that hasn’t stopped fans guessing over all the possible theories the couple could have picked.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents in September 2020. Picture: Getty

From initials on a boat in his 'Vibez' music video to the titles of his songs, not one part of Zayn’s album hasn’t been analysed for baby name clues.

Track 11 of the EP is called ‘River Road’ and while some fans on Twitter are imagining Zayn singing the tune to his tot, others are predicting River is his and Gigi’s baby girl’s name.

“Tbh i think zayn’s daughter’s name is river or something close to it. if i’m right, i WILL scream [sic],” tweeted one fan.

Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called pic.twitter.com/cW917aC6NQ — sam (@samanthxandrea) January 15, 2021

tbh i think zayn’s daughter’s name is river or something close to it. if i’m right, i WILL scream. — kirs🦋 (@MELANCHOLY4AM) January 15, 2021

“Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called,” one person tweeted.

Gigi has posted numerous snaps of their baby girl, keeping her face out of view, but often captioning the pictures with sunshine GIFs or comments – another theory fans have about baby Zigi’s moniker.

Zayn dropped ‘Nobody is Listening’ on Friday 15 January, saying it “feels great” to finally be sharing what he’s been working on over the past year.

And it's great to have his music back in our ears!

