Zayn Malik Fans Are Looking For Baby Zigi's Name In New Album 'Nobody Is Listening'

15 January 2021, 12:32

Zayn Malik's new album has fans looking for clues about Zigi's baby name
Zayn Malik's new album has fans looking for clues about Zigi's baby name. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zayn Malik’s fans are keeping their ears open for any reference to his new baby girl with Gigi Hadid, especially to see if he’s subtly dropped their daughter’s name into his new album.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zayn Malik has just dropped his third album ‘Nobody is Listening’ four months after the birth of his baby girl with Gigi Hadid, so naturally fans are listening out for any name hints.

Zayn & Harry Styles Rock Similar Custom Outfits Thanks To Shared Love Of Designer

Gigi and Zayn are yet to reveal their baby girl’s name with the world, but that hasn’t stopped fans guessing over all the possible theories the couple could have picked.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents in September 2020
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid became parents in September 2020. Picture: Getty

From initials on a boat in his 'Vibez' music video to the titles of his songs, not one part of Zayn’s album hasn’t been analysed for baby name clues.

Track 11 of the EP is called ‘River Road’ and while some fans on Twitter are imagining Zayn singing the tune to his tot, others are predicting River is his and Gigi’s baby girl’s name.

“Tbh i think zayn’s daughter’s name is river or something close to it. if i’m right, i WILL scream [sic],” tweeted one fan.

“Me listening to Zayn’s new album trying to find any cryptic lyrics to what the kid is called,” one person tweeted.

Gigi has posted numerous snaps of their baby girl, keeping her face out of view, but often captioning the pictures with sunshine GIFs or comments – another theory fans have about baby Zigi’s moniker.

Zayn dropped ‘Nobody is Listening’ on Friday 15 January, saying it “feels great” to finally be sharing what he’s been working on over the past year.

And it's great to have his music back in our ears!

> Grab Our App To For All The Latest Celebrity & Music News

More News

See more More News

Olivia Rodrigo has fans in Niall Horan and Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo's Enviable Link to One Direction's Niall Horan And Harry Styles

Sonny Jay co-hosts Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp

Who Is Sonny Jay? Capital DJ's Girlfriend, Instagram And Age Revealed

Features

Niall Horan opens up about life after One Direction

Niall Horan Opens Up About His 'Quieter Life' After One Direction

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has made Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwrds 'so proud'.

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wraps Up Filming On First Movie & ‘Proud’ Perrie Edwards Proves She’s Her Ultimate Stan
Selena Gomez has released 'De Una Vez' - the first from her new Spanish album

Selena Gomez’s ‘De Una Vez’ Lyrics Translated To English – Here’s What She’s Singing About

Denise van Outen is starring on DOI 2021

Denise Van Outen Facts: Age, Relationship And Full TV Career Revealed As She Takes On Dancing On Ice

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death