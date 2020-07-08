What Illness Did Zac Efron Contract While Filming ‘Killing Zac Efron’?

8 July 2020, 14:47

Zac Efron was rushed to hospital while filming his 2019 documentary.
Zac Efron was rushed to hospital while filming his 2019 documentary. Picture: PA images

Zac Efron - who has just dropped his Down to Earth Netflix show - made headlines in 2019 when he was rushed to hospital after contracting a ‘deadly illness’.

At the time, he was filming another documentary series in Papua New Guinea, titled Killing Zac Efron.

Who Is Zac Efron's Girlfriend? 'Down to Earth' Star's Relationship History Revealed

Zac Efron contracted a deadly illness in 2019. Picture: PA images

Luckily, he was given the all-clear and managed to make a full recovery.

But what was the illness? Let’s take a look…

What illness did Zac Efron contract?

According to reports at the time, Zac Efron became ill with a form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection.

But he never confirmed this himself.

He did, however, confirm he had been hospitalised during his trip to Papua New Guinea in an Instagram post.

He shared a photograph of himself looking fit and healthy, much to the delight of his worried fans.

The post was captioned: "Very thankful to everyone who has reached out.

“I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in PNG.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern – see you in 2020!”

