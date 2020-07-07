When Is 'Down To Earth With Zac Efron’ Released?

7 July 2020, 15:03

Zac Efron's new show is coming to Netflix.
Zac Efron's new show is coming to Netflix.

When is 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' released?

Zac Efron’s new Netflix show, Down to Earth, will see him visit a number of countries to learn about sustainable living.

But when is it released? Let’s take a look…

Who Is Zac Efron's Girlfriend And Who Has He Dated In The Past?

Zac Efron's new Netflix show is about sustainable living.
Zac Efron's new Netflix show is about sustainable living.

When is Down to Earth with Zac Efron released?

The new show will be released on Friday, 10 July.

Do all of Down to Earth with Zac Efron episodes drop at the same time?

Yes, all episodes will be made available on the release date.

How can I watch Down to Earth with Zac Efron?

The show is available to watch on Netflix.

Is there a trailer for Down to Earth with Zac Efron?

Yes, the trailer is out now and it’s getting us excited for Friday!

In the trailer, Zac says: "We're travelling around the world to find some new perspectives on some very old problems.

"Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We're going to see some top eco innovators to see how change is an inside job. And we're going to be eating really, really well.

"We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power. Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it's about time we all changed. It's time to get down to earth."

We're ready!

