Work It Soundtrack: All The Music In New Netflix Dance Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter

7 August 2020, 06:00 | Updated: 7 August 2020, 06:01

Alicia Keys is one of the producers behind Netflix's Work It
Alicia Keys is one of the producers behind Netflix's Work It. Picture: Netflix/PA

Netflix’s new dance movie, Work It, is hitting our screens and here are all the songs featured in the film, which has Alicia Keys listed as one of the producers.

Netflix’s Work It is set to be the new film everyone obsesses over, with a star-studded cast joining together for an iconic dance movie.

Starring the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, To All The Boys 2 Jordan Fisher, Love, Simon’s Keiynan Lonsdale and internet sensation Liza Koshy, we know we’re in for a treat!

Work It Stars Sabrina Carpenter And Peyton Meyer: Inside Their Work Relationship

To add to it, Alicia Keys produced the film, which definitely means there is set to be a lot of bangers playing throughout.

We’ve rounded up all the songs which feature in Work It…

Work It is dropping on Netflix on August 7
Work It is dropping on Netflix on August 7. Picture: Netflix

What’s the Work It soundtrack? Full song list revealed

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Let Me Move You’

Alan Walker, Sabrina Carpenter & Farruko - 'On My Way’

Bea Miller - 'S.L.U.T.’

Conan Grey - ‘Maniac’

Hey Violet - ‘Better By Myself’

Kim Petras - ‘Heart to Break’

5 Seconds of Summer - ‘Lie To Me’

Tessa Violet - ‘Crush’

PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic - 'Hit My Line’

Madison Beer - ‘Selfish'

Camila Cabello - ‘Consequences’

Lennon Stella - ‘La Di Da’

Halsey - 'Nightmare’

The Vamps - ‘Just My Type’

Maggie Lindemann - ‘Friends Go’

Hayley Kiyoko - ‘I Wish’

Carly Rae Jepson - ‘Party For One’

Olivia O’Brien - ‘Josslyn’

Madison Beer & Offset - ‘Hurts Like Hell’

Selena Gomez - ‘Look At Her Now’

Chase Atlantic - ‘Swim'

Lauren Jauregui - ‘More Than That’

Zayn - 'There You Are'

Sabrina Carpenter - ‘Pushing 20'

