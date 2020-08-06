Work It Stars Sabrina Carpenter And Peyton Meyer: Inside Their Work Relationship

Sabrina Carpenter and Peyton Meyer are the stars of the new Netflix dance film, Work It, but did you know they also worked together on Disney’s Girl Meets World? Here’s everything you need to know about their friendship.

Sabrina Carpenter and Peyton Meyer are set to give Netflix fans all the binge-watching we need as their new dance film Work It is coming to our screens on August 7.

Alongside a star-studded cast including internet sensation Liza Koshy, To All The Boys 2 actor Jordan Fisher and Love, Simon’s Keiynan Lonsdale, we can’t wait to get hooked on the new flick!

But, this isn’t the first time Sabrina worked alongside her co-star Peyton, as they have starred in Disney's Girl Meets World together, and here’s everything you need to know about their friendship, from when they met to dating rumours.

When did Sabrina Carpenter and Peyton Meyer first meet?

Sabrina and Peyton first got aquatinted in 2014, when they started filming for the Disney hit show, Girl Meets World.

For those of you who don’t know, it’s like a spin-off sequel to the original Boy Meets World, which was made popular in the 90s.

It follows the children of the original main characters, Cory and Topanga, with Sabrina and Peyton both getting super close during the three years of working alongside each other.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Peyton Meyer dating?

Since the pair have known each other for years and developed a close friendship, a lot of fans think they are dating or have done in the past.

However, it turns out the actors are just good friends as neither of them has ever addressed romance rumours.

But fans are definitely excited to see them working together once again, in Work It!

