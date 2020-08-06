Work It: 5 Reasons You Need To Watch The New Netflix Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter And Liza Koshy

Work It is the new Netflix dance film. Picture: Netflix

Work It is the latest Netflix film addition you’ll want to see what the hype is about.

New movie Work It drops on Netflix on 7 August, with a cast of famous facts you’ll definitely have seen before, such as Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy and To All The Boys 2 star Jordan Fisher.

Following clumsy high school senior Quinn Ackerman (Carpenter) as she forms a misfit dance squad of her own, the romcom is here to fill the Step Up-shaped hole in our lives.

Work It Cast’s Instagram Handles Revealed

If you’re sceptical on whether to give it a watch, don’t be, we’ve got all the excuses…

Sabrina Carpenter will become your new obsession

Sabrina Carpenter is the star of Work It. Picture: Getty

Sabrina, 21, plays the lead role of Quinn and while it may be the first time you’re hearing about the actress, she already has 21 million Instagram followers for a reason.

The triple threat pop star is best known for Girl Meets World, but has a string of songs you’ll get stuck in your head for days.

She’s also life long best friends with Kissing Booth star Joey King, and their friendship is so cute.

Jordan Fisher. That’s all

Jordan Fisher is the choreographer in Work It. Picture: Netflix

If you didn’t fall head over heels for Jordan aka John Ambrose in To All The Boys 2, you will in Work It.

Jordan plays choreographer Jake Taylor in Work It, and his moves are here to rival Channing Tatum's hip thrusting in Magic Mike.

Liza Koshy is hilarious and talented and we all should follow her

YouTuber, actress, activist and comedian Liza is the quick-witted bestie to Quinn who ditches her leaderboard-topping dance troupe to join her pal’s dance crew.

Liza already has 18.3 million followers on Instagram and and 17.8 million YouTube subscribers and is an extremely talented comedian as well using her platform for a whole host of important campaigns.

In 2016 she met President Barack Obama and last year teamed up with Michelle Obama for a campaign called When We All Vote.

The soundtrack will have you Shazam-ing your way through

The film was produced by musical legend Alicia Keys, so you know there's going to be some huge songs involved.

Work It’s soundtrack doesn’t only involve Sabrina’s song for the movie, 'Let Me Move You', it’s also got a whole bunch of hits you’ll want to add to your playlist once you’ve watched it.

Dance move recreation, optional.

Quinn’s dancing struggles are so relatable it hurts

Quinn's dancing struggles are so relatable in Work It. Picture: Netflix

You know when you’re scrolling through hours of TikTok videos thinking ‘I could do that,’ ‘that looks so easy’ but when you try the routine as a joke it’s actually really hard? Quinn’s struggles through the first part of the movie will re-ignite that exact feeling.

Of course she's an absolute pro by the end, it would be a terrible movie otherwise.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!