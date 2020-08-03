When Is ‘Work It’ Released? Date Of Netflix Film Starring Sabrina Carpenter Revealed

'Work It' will drop on Netflix this month! But what date? Picture: netflix

‘Work It’ is the new dance movie coming to Netflix! But what date is it released?

Work It is about to take over our lives and we can’t wait.

The Netflix film, which stars Sabrina Carpenter and Jordan Fisher, follows the story of a ‘brilliant but clumsy high school senior (Quinn) who vows to get into her late father’s college by transforming herself and a misfit squad into dance champions’.

'Work It' is about to become our new obsession. Picture: Netflix

But when is the movie released? What date will it be on our screens? Let’s take a look…

When is Work It released?

The film will drop on 7 August!

Is there a trailer for Work It?

Yes, you can check out the trailer below.

Who else stars in Work It?

Sabrina Carpenter is joined by Jordan Fisher, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Peyton Meyer and Drew Ray Tanner.

