Wonka 2023 Film Starring Timothée Chalamet: All The Details From Cast & Release Date To Trailer

11 July 2023, 12:45 | Updated: 11 July 2023, 17:06

All the details on the upcoming Wonka movie
All the details on the upcoming Wonka movie. Picture: Alamy/YouTube

By Hayley Habbouchi

From the release date and the cast to the trailer and what the film is about, here’s everything you need to know about the new Wonka movie dropping later this year.

Wonka is officially one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of the year so far as fans have been gearing up for the film starring Timothée Chalamet since the first pictures of him as Willy Wonka first dropped in 2021.

The new spin on the classic Roald Dahl tale will be a prequel to the much-loved Charlie and the Chocolate Factory story but will instead focus on Wonka when he was younger.

The first trailer dropped on July 11th - (which you can watch below) - showcasing a magical look into how Willy became Wonka through his journey to becoming the well-known chocolatier he becomes in the novel.

Until then, here’s the lowdown on everything you need to know about Wonka including the full cast, release date and exactly what the film is about…

WONKA | Official Trailer

Timothée Chalamet praises Zendaya’s acting in Dune

Timothée Chalamet stars as Wonka in the new movie
Timothée Chalamet stars as Wonka in the new movie. Picture: Alamy

When is the new Wonka movie’s release date?

Wonka was originally set to hit cinemas on March 17, 2023, but the date was pushed back until Christmas time.

The new release date for Wonka is now December 14, 2023, so get your countdowns ready!

Timothée Chalamet plays a younger version of Willy Wonka in the upcoming film
Timothée Chalamet plays a younger version of Willy Wonka in the upcoming film. Picture: Alamy

The cast of Wonka 2023

Although a full cast is yet to be announced, an array of exciting names have been added to the star-studded list so far including, of course, Timothée as Wonka himself, and Hugh Grant who will appear in the movie as one of the Oompa Loompas.

Here are the actors so far who we know will appear in Wonka:

  • Timothée Chalamet
  • Keegan-Michael Key
  • Olivia Colman
  • Rowan Atkinson
  • Rakhee Thakrar
  • Sally Hawkins
  • Hugh Grant
  • Mathew Baynton
  • Matt Lucas
  • Tom Davis
  • Simon Farnaby
  • Jim Carter
  • Natasha Rothwell
  • Calah Lane
Wonka is set to drop in December
Wonka is set to drop in December. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Depp played Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Johnny Depp played Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005). Picture: Alamy
Gene Wilder played the original Wonka in the 1971 movie
Gene Wilder played the original Wonka in the 1971 movie. Picture: Alamy

What is Wonka about and is it different to the original?

The new Wonka movie is a prequel to the classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory novel that we all know and love and it will focus on his life before becoming a chocolatier.

In a short preview that was shown during CinemaCon last year, Variety reported that it told the story of the young man looking to build his empire.

The teaser is said to have ended with a glimpse of the famous golden ticket, which read: “It's not the chocolate that matters. It's the people you share it with."

Those who love Timothée will also be pleased to know he will be performing a string of musical numbers throughout the movie.

Keep this page bookmarked for all the latest on Wonka!

