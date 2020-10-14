Will Shawn Mendes Be Going On Tour In 2021?

As Shawn Mendes announces he's dropping his fourth album in December, fans are wondering if the Canadian singer will be touring in 2021 given the pandemic is ongoing.

Shawn Mendes is officially dropping his fourth album, 'Wonder' in December, which fans couldn't be more excited for- but the question remains, will the 'Stitches' singer be touring in 2021?

As endless artists are forced to postpone concerts around the world due to the pandemic, the future of live music is still very much uncertain, but that hasn't stopped many scheduling tours for 2021, so will the 22-year-old be one of them?

Shawn Mendes Announces Netflix Documentary In Wonder

Will Shawn Mendes tour his fourth album in 2021? Picture: Getty Images/ Shawn Mendes Instagram

After teasing his first single from the upcoming record, 'Wonder', Shawn quickly announced he's been incredibly busy during lockdown writing an entire album, which will be released on 4th December 2020.

Although we don't know much about it yet, his girlfriend Camila Cabello gushed he's created something quite magical, and we don't doubt it for a second.

She took to Instagram, writing: "The world could use some magic, beauty and Wonder always, but especially right now."

"Shawn Mendes what a wonderful gift to the world."

"He's crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with purest intentions.""

"My love, I'm so proud of the person you are and I'm so excited for people to see and hear your heart."

Usually, artists don't announce a tour until they've already released the album, promoted it and released a couple of tracks from it, so the fact Shawn hasn't announced he'll be touring it yet, doesn't mean he won't.

However, in the midst of a pandemic, it is much more likely for him to give it a miss, especially as the chances of him being able to perform worldwide is basically zero.

Some artists have already announced 2021 tours, including Little Mix, who are only doing UK dates.

Many stars who were forced postpone this year's planned concerts, including Harry Styles, have pencilled in dates for 2021- but these of course, could also fall through.

So, it definitely remains to be seen what 2021 could hold for gigs, and we hope it looks brighter next year because we miss it so much!

