Why Did Love Island’s Paige Turley And Finn Tapp Split?

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split after three years together. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split after three years together and they only opened up on their breakup months later.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won Love Island series six in 2020, the show’s first winter edition, but they split in 2023 – a decision which shocked fans given they’d moved in together and seemed so loved up for so long.

Fast forward to 2024 and the former couple have both taken part in Ex on the Beach, leading their split to be branded ‘fake’ for publicity.

However, after filming the reality show the couple spoke out about their relationship and why they really broke up, confirming they're not back together and admitting it was more difficult to see each other again than they'd anticipated.

Read on to find out why Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split…

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp split in April 2023. Picture: Getty

Why did Love Island’s Paige and Finn split?

Paige and Finn’s split was revealed back in April 2023, but it wasn’t until June that they confirmed the reason for their breakup with Paige saying they simply drifted apart.

When she appeared on Love Island: After Sun last summer she told host Maya Jama: "We're still really good friends... I think we drifted apart. We did lockdown together and any and every struggle we could have faced, we were faced with.

She added: "But we're still good friends." So far Finn has not commented on the breakup.

When their breakup was first reported it was claimed they called it a day because they decided ‘it wasn’t forever in the end.’

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were together for three years after Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Paige and Finn had moved in together shortly after going into lockdown in 2020 and eventually got a place of their own in Manchester. After their split, Paige spent time back home in Scotland.

After coming face to face again on Ex on the Beach, Paige and Finn were hit with accusations they’d faked their split so they could go on the show.

When speaking to the tabloids she hit back: “I think they’re delusional. Why would you move out of a flat, move cities. It’s pretty drastic to just go on a TV show. I can make money other ways.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp both appeared on Ex on the Beach. Picture: Getty

“We hadn’t actually seen each other since the last time we packed up the flat and left.

"So it was more difficult that we anticipated. When we were on the beach it was fine but when we got into the villa, there was that realisation that we were going to be living together again.”

They also confirmed they didn’t rekindle their romance on the show and don’t have plans to in future either.

