26 May 2020, 12:44
Nando’s is set to reopen 94 restaurants across the UK for delivery and collection, but which Nando's branches are reopening?
Nando’s is reopening 54 restaurants in the UK for delivery and collection today, with another 40 to follow tomorrow.
After the restaurant chain reopened six eateries for delivery in London and Manchester last month, they have announced that following a successful trial, they are finally opening more doors!
The popular company released a list of 49 of the branches reopening today, including Birmingham, Leicester, Liverpool and Glasgow.
The restaurants will maintain operating a limited menu so that the staff can ensure social distancing takes place.
Nando’s said: "All 54 of the Nando’s restaurants that are currently open and the 40 soon to come will continue to operate behind closed doors exclusively for delivery and, in the majority, click & collect.
"They will not be offering a dine-in service at this time and all click & collect orders must be placed online via Nandos.co.uk to avoid queues and keep everyone safe. Fans are encouraged not to travel to the restaurant unnecessarily unless they are picking up a collect order at their allotted time.
"The menu will be reduced to help the team maintain social distance in the kitchen and food prep areas, but never fear, as the majority of Nando’s favourites such as PERi-PERi chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and PERi chips will now be available to enjoy at home.”
Nando’s open for delivery:
Birmingham - New Street
Bristol - Cabot Circus
Camberwell
Canary Wharf - Cabot Place
Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place
Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter
Chiswick
Clink Street
Coventry - City
Ealing - Bond Street
Edinburgh - Fountain Park
Glasgow - Springfield Quay
Gloucester Road
Hove
Islington
Kilburn
Lavender Hill
Leeds - Briggate
Leicester - Freemans
Lime Street (London)
Liverpool - ONE
Manchester - Fallowfield
Manchester - Oxford Road
Manchester - Printworks
Newcastle - The Gate
North End Road
Peckham
Reading - Gateway
Sheffield - West Street
Nando’s open for collection:
Aberdeen - Belmont Street
Belfast - Boucher Crescent
Birmingham - New Street
Bristol - Cabot Circus
Cambridge - Leisure
Canary Wharf - Cabot Place
Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place
Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter
Chiswick
Clink Street
Coventry - City
Dalston
Ealing - Bond Street
Edinburgh - Fountain Park
Finsbury Park
Glasgow - Springfield Quay
Gloucester Road
Hammersmith - King Street
Harrogate
Holloway Road
Horsham
Hove
Islington
Kilburn
Leamington Spa
Leeds - Briggate
Lime Street (London)
Lincoln
Liverpool - ONE
Maidstone
Manchester - Fallowfield
Manchester - Oxford Road
Manchester - Printworks
Milton Keynes - Xscape
Newcastle - The Gate
North End Road
Reading - Gateway
Reading - Oracle Centre
Sevenoaks
Sheffield - West Street
Stoke Newington
Swiss Cottage
Twickenham
West Hampstead
Worcester
