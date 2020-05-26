Nando’s Reopening 94 Restaurants: The Full List Of UK Locations Revealed

Nando's has revealed the locations of restaurants set to open for delivery and collection. Picture: PA

Nando’s is set to reopen 94 restaurants across the UK for delivery and collection, but which Nando's branches are reopening?

Nando’s is reopening 54 restaurants in the UK for delivery and collection today, with another 40 to follow tomorrow.

After the restaurant chain reopened six eateries for delivery in London and Manchester last month, they have announced that following a successful trial, they are finally opening more doors!

The popular company released a list of 49 of the branches reopening today, including Birmingham, Leicester, Liverpool and Glasgow.

The restaurants will maintain operating a limited menu so that the staff can ensure social distancing takes place.

Nando’s said: "All 54 of the Nando’s restaurants that are currently open and the 40 soon to come will continue to operate behind closed doors exclusively for delivery and, in the majority, click & collect.

"They will not be offering a dine-in service at this time and all click & collect orders must be placed online via Nandos.co.uk to avoid queues and keep everyone safe. Fans are encouraged not to travel to the restaurant unnecessarily unless they are picking up a collect order at their allotted time.

"The menu will be reduced to help the team maintain social distance in the kitchen and food prep areas, but never fear, as the majority of Nando’s favourites such as PERi-PERi chicken wings, butterfly chicken, halloumi sticks and PERi chips will now be available to enjoy at home.”

Nando's is set to reopen 94 restaurants across the UK. Picture: PA

Which Nando’s are reopening? Full list

Nando’s open for delivery:

Birmingham - New Street

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Camberwell

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Chiswick

Clink Street

Coventry - City

Ealing - Bond Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Gloucester Road

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Lavender Hill

Leeds - Briggate

Leicester - Freemans

Lime Street (London)

Liverpool - ONE

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Printworks

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Peckham

Reading - Gateway

Sheffield - West Street

Nando’s open for collection:

Aberdeen - Belmont Street

Belfast - Boucher Crescent

Birmingham - New Street

Bristol - Cabot Circus

Cambridge - Leisure

Canary Wharf - Cabot Place

Canary Wharf - Jubilee Place

Cardiff - Old Brewery Quarter

Chiswick

Clink Street

Coventry - City

Dalston

Ealing - Bond Street

Edinburgh - Fountain Park

Finsbury Park

Glasgow - Springfield Quay

Gloucester Road

Hammersmith - King Street

Harrogate

Holloway Road

Horsham

Hove

Islington

Kilburn

Leamington Spa

Leeds - Briggate

Lime Street (London)

Lincoln

Liverpool - ONE

Maidstone

Manchester - Fallowfield

Manchester - Oxford Road

Manchester - Printworks

Milton Keynes - Xscape

Newcastle - The Gate

North End Road

Reading - Gateway

Reading - Oracle Centre

Sevenoaks

Sheffield - West Street

Stoke Newington

Swiss Cottage

Twickenham

West Hampstead

Worcester

