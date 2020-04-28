Nando’s Re-Opens During Coronavirus Lockdown: List Of Restaurants Offering Delivery

28 April 2020

Nando's will be available on Deliveroo in selected areas
Picture: PA

Nando’s is the latest restaurant to re-open selected stores amid the coronavirus pandemic, following the likes of Greggs, KFC and Burger King.

Nando’s has announced it will be opening six restaurants in the UK while the lockdown continues.

The popular chain eatery has followed in the footsteps of Greggs, KFC and Burger King, trialling a few selected stores reopening first.

Nando’s will be serving a reduced menu in order to keep social distancing in place in the kitchen and food prep areas, but rest assured, peri peri wings, halloumi and peri chips will still be available to order!

They will only be available to order, through Deliveroo, which also charges a delivery fee.

But which stores will be opening? We’ve got you covered.

Which Nando’s restaurants are open during lockdown?

The six chains that will be open will be across London and Manchester.

The Nando’s delivering in London:

- Clink Street

- Camberwell

- Canary Jubilee

- Gloucester Road

The Nando’s delivering in Manchester:

- Fallowfield

- Printworks

Nando's has been closed since March 23
Picture: PA

When will the Nando’s restaurants be open?

The select six restaurants will open their doors as of today, April 28, and be available to order from 12pm to 9pm.

