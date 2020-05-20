McDonald’s Reopen 39 Drive-Thru Lanes Across The UK – A Full List Of The Locations Opening
20 May 2020, 14:29 | Updated: 20 May 2020, 14:47
McDonald’s have announced they’re re-opening a number of their drive-thru restaurants across the UK.
McDonald’s have been closed for weeks since the coronavirus lockdown, and the fast food chain favourite is finally beginning a phased re-opening of some of its drive-thru locations across the UK and Republic of Ireland today [20 May] after opening a few of its stores for delivery earlier this month.
Taking to Twitter to reveal which of its takeaway locations are opening up again, McDonald’s said the “pilot” restaurants have been chosen to re-open as they are close to one of its distribution centres.
It is the part of the first phase of the chain’s re-opening after making a number of changes to their stores and menus as part of the new social-distancing regulations.
Which McDonald’s drive-thru stores are re-opening today?
BEDFORDSHIRE
Dunstable
Luton, Chaul End Lane
Luton, Leagrave
Luton retail park, Gipsy Lane
CAMBRIDGESHIRE
Peterborough, Boongate
Peterborough, Bourges Boulevard
Peterborough, Eye Green
Peterborough, Glinton
Peterborough, Hampto
Peterborough, Morrisons, Lincoln Road
ESSEX
Chelmsford, Boreham Interchange
Chelmsford, Riverside
Chelmsford, Regiment business park
Chelmsford, Westway
SUFFOLK
Ipswich, Cardinal Park
Ipswich, Ranelagh Road
Ipswich, Ravenswood
Ipswich, Whitehouse
HERTFORDSHIRE
Bushey
Garston, Watford
Watford, Hertfordshire Arms
KENT
Medway, Beechings Way
Bobbing, Sheppey Way
Gillingham, Bowaters
Rochester, Medway City Estate
Rochester, Medway Valley Park
Sittingbourne retail park
Strood
LONDON
North Cheam
West Sutton, Oldfields Road
Hounslow, Travellers Friend
SURREY
Staines, Two Rivers retail park
Staines, London Road
Which McDonald's are opening for McDelivery and drive-thru?
Chelmsford, Riverside
Chelmsford, Westway
Ipswich, Cardinal Park
Boreham Interchange
Luton, Leagrave
Luton, Chaul End Lane
Watford, Hertfordshire Arms
Beechings Way
Sittingbourne
Gillingham, Bowaters
The McDonald's stores which are McDelivery only
Tooting
Dalston
Welling
Harrow
Luton, George St
Dublin – drive-thru only
Nutgrove
Kylemore Road
East Wall
Artaine
Malahide Road
Tallaght
The stores are offering a limited menu and customers’ spending will be capped at £25.
The seating area of the restaurants remain closed.
McDonald’s are aiming to open all of their drive-thru services by early June as they continue a gradual return to a full service.
