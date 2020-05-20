McDonald’s Reopen 39 Drive-Thru Lanes Across The UK – A Full List Of The Locations Opening

McDonald's are reopening 39 drive-thru locations across the UK. Picture: PA

McDonald’s have announced they’re re-opening a number of their drive-thru restaurants across the UK.

McDonald’s have been closed for weeks since the coronavirus lockdown, and the fast food chain favourite is finally beginning a phased re-opening of some of its drive-thru locations across the UK and Republic of Ireland today [20 May] after opening a few of its stores for delivery earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter to reveal which of its takeaway locations are opening up again, McDonald’s said the “pilot” restaurants have been chosen to re-open as they are close to one of its distribution centres.

McDonald’s Announce They Will Reopen 15 Restaurants This Month Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

It is the part of the first phase of the chain’s re-opening after making a number of changes to their stores and menus as part of the new social-distancing regulations.

We are reopening 39 Drive Thru lanes across the UK and ROI. These Drive Thru pilot restaurants were all chosen as they are close to one of our distribution centres as we continue to prepare our supply chain for reopening. pic.twitter.com/HqvctFo63k — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 20, 2020

Which McDonald’s drive-thru stores are re-opening today?

BEDFORDSHIRE

Dunstable

Luton, Chaul End Lane

Luton, Leagrave

Luton retail park, Gipsy Lane

CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Peterborough, Boongate

Peterborough, Bourges Boulevard

Peterborough, Eye Green

Peterborough, Glinton

Peterborough, Hampto

Peterborough, Morrisons, Lincoln Road

ESSEX

Chelmsford, Boreham Interchange

Chelmsford, Riverside

Chelmsford, Regiment business park

Chelmsford, Westway

SUFFOLK

Ipswich, Cardinal Park

Ipswich, Ranelagh Road

Ipswich, Ravenswood

Ipswich, Whitehouse

HERTFORDSHIRE

Bushey

Garston, Watford

Watford, Hertfordshire Arms

KENT

Medway, Beechings Way

Bobbing, Sheppey Way

Gillingham, Bowaters

Rochester, Medway City Estate

Rochester, Medway Valley Park

Sittingbourne retail park

Strood

LONDON

North Cheam

West Sutton, Oldfields Road

Hounslow, Travellers Friend

SURREY

Staines, Two Rivers retail park

Staines, London Road

Which McDonald's are opening for McDelivery and drive-thru?

Chelmsford, Riverside

Chelmsford, Westway

Ipswich, Cardinal Park

Boreham Interchange

Luton, Leagrave

Luton, Chaul End Lane

Watford, Hertfordshire Arms

Beechings Way

Sittingbourne

Gillingham, Bowaters

The McDonald's stores which are McDelivery only

Tooting

Dalston

Welling

Harrow

Luton, George St

Dublin – drive-thru only

Nutgrove

Kylemore Road

East Wall

Artaine

Malahide Road

Tallaght

The stores are offering a limited menu and customers’ spending will be capped at £25.

The seating area of the restaurants remain closed.

McDonald’s are aiming to open all of their drive-thru services by early June as they continue a gradual return to a full service.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Coronavirus News