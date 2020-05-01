McDonald’s Announce They Will Reopen 15 Restaurants This Month Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

McDonald's will reopen 15 stores, with a limited menu, for delivery only. Picture: PA images

McDonald’s has announced they will reopen 15 restaurants for delivery.

McDonald’s is the latest food chain to announce they will reopen their doors later this month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief executive Paul Pomroy released a statement on Friday which explained 15 franchises will reopen on May 13th for delivery only.

An update on our reopening plans. pic.twitter.com/WuDndd2HGx — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 1, 2020

He also revealed there are plans to ‘slowly, but safely return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland’.

The statement read: “I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

“Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind.

“Slowly, but safely, we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland, and thank you for your continued support as we work through this crisis.”

The statement also revealed that, although certain stores are opening, there will be a ‘limited menu’.

The statement added: “We will return with much smaller teams in our restaurants and as a result will be returning with a limited menu. This will support social distancing in our kitchens, whilst still providing many McDonald’s iconic menu items.”

The full list can be found on their official website and includes Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McChicken Sandwich, Chicken McNuggets, Chicken Selects and Filet-o-Fish. Mozarella Dippers will also be available along with McDonald’s Fries and McFlurry.

Breakfast will be temporarily unavailable as the stores will be opening from 11am until 10pm.

It has not yet been announced which restaurants are reopening but we’ll keep you posted.

