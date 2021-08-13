Where Is The Kissing Booth 3 Set? Filming Locations Revealed

13 August 2021, 16:15

Everything you need to know about the Kissing Booth 3's filming locations
Picture: Netflix
There were multiple filming locations for the Kissing Booth 3.

The Kissing Booth 3 has finally dropped on Netflix as fans have been dying to see how things unfold between Elle Evans (Joey King) and Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi).

The third instalment to the film series was actually filmed at the same time as the second, which means a lot of the filming locations were similar to Kissing Booth 2.

Is There Going To Be A Kissing Booth 4 On Netflix?

Although the movie is set in sunny California, the actual filming location takes place in a few South African locations.

Here are some of the filming locations you didn’t know about in the Kissing Booth film series…

The Kissing Booth 3 was filmed mostly in South Africa
Picture: Netflix

Where was the Kissing Booth 3 filmed?

Only a handful of scenes were actually filmed in California, including the previous movies’ scenes filmed by the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

Venice Beach and Santa Monica Pier have also featured in the flicks.

In the third film, however, most scenes were shot in South Africa, including the Flynn family beach house, which is specifically located in the Palmcliffe area.

The Kissing Booth 3's filming locations revealed
Picture: Netflix

Some Love Island fans may recognise the house as it was featured in the winter series in 2020!

Most of the beach scenes in Kissing Booth 3 were also filmed in South Africa at Hout Bay and Camps Bay.

The University of Cape Town was also used in the first and second instalment of the movie series for the location of Elle and Lee’s high school.

The Kissing Booth 3 is out now on Netflix.

