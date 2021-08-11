Is There Going To Be A Kissing Booth 4 On Netflix?

11 August 2021, 16:42

The Kissing Booth 3 has fans hoping for a fourth film
The Kissing Booth 3 has fans hoping for a fourth film. Picture: Netflix
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Kissing Booth 3 has fans hoping there’ll be a fourth film in the franchise.

The Kissing Booth 3 is finally on Netflix so we can live out our summer romance dreams through Joey King and Jacob Elordi, who play Elle and Noah.

The franchise is based on the book series by Beth Reekles, who first published the stories on Wattpad, but after the third movie ended fans already want to know if there will be another Kissing Booth movie.

So, will there be a fourth Kissing Booth film? It’s looking unlikely, but here’s what we know…

Elle is deciding which college to attend in The Kissing Booth 3
Elle is deciding which college to attend in The Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Netflix

Will there be Kissing Booth 4?

Beth Reekles wrote The Kissing Booth series as three main books, but there were also two spin-offs called The Kissing Booth Road Trip and The Beach House (A Kissing Booth Story).

This makes it look very unlikely there will be another Kissing Booth film, but if there were to be it could be one of the spin-offs.

However, Netflix are yet to confirm whether the franchise has any future productions.

The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi said it's the end of the film franchise for good
The Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi said it's the end of the film franchise for good. Picture: Netflix

The actors themselves have ruled out another movie, with Jacob himself saying to Vanity Fair: “This is really the last kiss.”

The Kissing Booth 3 focused on Elle’s decision of which college to attend, after being accepted into both Berkley, where best friend Lee has a place, and Harvard, where boyfriend Noah is.

By the end of the movie, Elle has made her decision, meaning there technically is scope for another instalment about how her future pans out.

We’ll just have to wait on Netflix to confirm this one.

