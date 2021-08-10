Jacob Elordi’s Real Height Revealed After ‘Lying’ To Get Acting Roles

Here's how tall Jacob Elordi really is. Picture: Getty

Jacob Elordi is a lot taller than fans think he is - here’s his real height revealed.

Jacob Elordi admitted he’s much taller IRL than most people think!

The Kissing Booth actor revealed in an interview with GQ last year that he even lied about his height in the past to get acting jobs.

But how tall is Jacob Elordi exactly?

Here’s what you need to know about his real height and what he’s said about it…

Jacob Elordi revealed that he used to lie about his height. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Jacob Elordi? His real height revealed

Jacob revealed he’s actually 6ft 5inches tall!

The Euphoria star confessed that, in the past, he was insecure about his height and was told he’d be “too tall” to land acting roles.

He told GQ: “I used to be so sensitive about my height. Because when I first started acting, literally everybody would tell me that I'd never work because they wouldn't be able to partner me with people, and they wouldn't lift the camera up high enough. I basically got told that I was too tall to be an actor. So to all of those people... nice.”

Kissing Booth's Jacob Elordi is super tall. Picture: Alamy

Jacob then explained that he used to tell people he was actually two inches shorter, adding: “So yeah I was super nervous about telling people my height. I used to try and pass for 6'2" or 6'3" but I'm actually 6'5".

“So online there's all different kinds of numbers. I've just sold myself out. Just because people hear 6'5" and they go like 'you're a giant' but if I stand next to someone who's 6'3", the difference is tiny."

We don’t think we’d ever complain about your height, Jacob!

