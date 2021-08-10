Fans Already Have Theories About The Kissing Booth 3 Ending

10 August 2021, 16:14

Elle must decide which college to attend in The Kissing Booth 3
Elle must decide which college to attend in The Kissing Booth 3. Picture: Netflix
The Kissing Booth 3 is finally here after what feels like the longest wait ever, and before even watching it fans think they’ve worked out Elle and Noah’s fate.

Joey King and Jacob Elordi filmed The Kissing Booth 2 and 3 back to back, so we only had to wait a year for the third Netflix instalment – unlike the wait for the new Stranger Things.

But The Kissing Booth 3 will be the final instalment in the franchise, meaning it’s the last we’ll see of Elle and Noah’s love story before they head in potentially separate directions.

Emily In Paris Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Gossip

The Kissing Booth 2 ended on a cliff hanger, with Elle finding out she got into both Harvard, where boyfriend Noah attends, and Berkely, where life-long bestie Lee (Jeol Courtney) is heading.

Before the third movie has even been released on Netflix, fans are predicting the direction Elle will go in.

“Crossing fingers for Noah,” one person tweeted.

“Unpopular opinion, BUT.. I’m going to be very upset if Noah and elle don’t end up together in tkb3,” commented another.

Controversially, a third stated: “I’ll choose Elle & Lee over Elle & Noah any & everytime.”

And in a tweet which makes the most sense, another fan added: “Praying Noah and Elle end up together but also hoping Elle does what is best for her and stops listening to everyone else.”

In the second movie fans were introduced to Marco, played by Taylor Zakhar-Perez, and some fans of the film are still rooting for Elle to pursue their brief romance.

