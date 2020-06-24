Where Is Harry Styles Living As Lockdown Eases? What's Next For The 'Watermelon Sugar' Singer

Harry Styles has been living in London since lockdown began. Picture: PA

Harry Styles spent the past few months on lockdown in London and fans already want to know what’s next for the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer.

Harry Styles’ lockdown experience was spent with a few friends he lives with in North London, after beginning quarantine in California.

He told Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in March he was planning to come home that month ahead of his now-cancelled tour, but with flights being cancelled in rapid succession he had to hold off returning home.

Harry Styles's Rainbow Cardigan Inspires TikTok Crocheting Trend

But weeks later he was spotted out and about in Primrose Hill, London, often jogging or walking.

He also joined the protests in the city to march for Black Lives Matter.

Harry Styles was meant to be heading on tour in 2020. Picture: PA

To pass the time away from his busy schedule, Harry said he’s been writing a lot and playing a lot of instruments.

But where is Harry now and what has the ‘Adore You’ singer got planned as the world gradually emerges from lockdown?

2020 was meant to be a jam-packed tour schedule for Harry, across Europe and North America, but he has postponed the shows to 2021.

His tour dates across South America, Australia and New Zealand remain on his website as September to November, but these may also be altered nearer the time.

Harry released his second album ‘Fine Line’ in December 2019, but after admitting he stayed busy throughout lockdown by writing more, fans are hoping to see more new music from the star in 2021.

There’s also hope he and the 1D lads are working on a 10-year anniversary reunion of some sort.

Liam Payne revealed earlier this year something was in the works, but wouldn’t say what they were up to.

However, he did mention they’ve been having regular group Zoom calls to plan it!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News