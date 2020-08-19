What Exactly Happened To Niall Horan’s Foot?

19 August 2020, 12:15

Niall Horan has revealed exactly what happened to his foot and how he injured it
Niall Horan has revealed exactly what happened to his foot and how he injured it. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

How did One Direction’s Niall Horan hurt his foot? What did he do? Unfortunately, it wasn’t his finest moment.

Niall Horan has been showing off his injured foot all over Instagram and the One Direction star has finally revealed exactly how he hurt his foot and what happened.

Taking to Instagram stories, Harry Styles’ pal showed his followers earlier in the week some extreme bruising around his ankle after he injured it, and Niall has now told us exactly what happened.

Talking to his 25million follows on Insta Stories, Niall revealed it was all a drunken injury and definitely not one of his finest moments.

Niall Horan's Injured His Foot, And Fans Can't Stop Making Hilarious Memes

Niall Horan gave fans a gruesome close-up of his injury
Niall Horan gave fans a gruesome close-up of his injury. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

He said: “I was running drunk and in these new streets. They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the kerb looks the same as the actual driveable road and there was a little kerb.

"I was about six pints deep. I was chasing my cousin, missed the kerb and went over my ankle. I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot."

Looks like the Slow Hands singer will be wearing a foot boot for a while.

Niall has also previously shown us just how bruised his ankle is and it’s fair to say, fans were a little more than grossed out by it.

In fact, social media fans soon turned it into an opportunity to make lots of memes and jokes over it.

Whilst some of his fans were concerned, a lot attempted to lighten the mood by joking with Niall, and even got #ohnoniall trending on Twitter.

In other Niall news, the 1D star has confessed songwriting isn’t going that well at the moment as he begins work on new music.

More News

See more More News

Louis Tomlinson's fans were sent into meltdown over the snap

Louis Tomlinson’s Girlfriend Eleanor Calder Shares Rare Photo Of One Direction Star On Instagram
Harry Styles has starred in a number of TV roles

Harry Styles Movies: All The Films, TV Shows & Documentaries He’s Starred In

Liam Payne's fans reacted to him singing Zayn Malik's part in 'You & I'

Liam Payne Reenacts Singing Zayn Malik’s Famous High Note In ‘You & I’ After He Left One Direction
The exotic cat zoo from Tiger King has officially closed its doors to the public

Tiger King Zoo Closes Permanently, Owner Jeff Lowe Confirms

Harry Styles is set to star in futuristic drama with Brad Pitt

Harry Styles Reportedly Set To Star In A Movie Alongside Brad Pitt

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters