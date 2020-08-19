What Exactly Happened To Niall Horan’s Foot?

Niall Horan has revealed exactly what happened to his foot and how he injured it. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

How did One Direction’s Niall Horan hurt his foot? What did he do? Unfortunately, it wasn’t his finest moment.

Niall Horan has been showing off his injured foot all over Instagram and the One Direction star has finally revealed exactly how he hurt his foot and what happened.

Taking to Instagram stories, Harry Styles’ pal showed his followers earlier in the week some extreme bruising around his ankle after he injured it, and Niall has now told us exactly what happened.

Talking to his 25million follows on Insta Stories, Niall revealed it was all a drunken injury and definitely not one of his finest moments.

Niall Horan gave fans a gruesome close-up of his injury. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

He said: “I was running drunk and in these new streets. They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the kerb looks the same as the actual driveable road and there was a little kerb.

"I was about six pints deep. I was chasing my cousin, missed the kerb and went over my ankle. I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot."

Looks like the Slow Hands singer will be wearing a foot boot for a while.

Niall has also previously shown us just how bruised his ankle is and it’s fair to say, fans were a little more than grossed out by it.

niall did you fall off of your scooter? #ohnoniall pic.twitter.com/OroDZGQfQN — rene ²⁸ ♡’s linsy (@erodafishy) August 12, 2020

In fact, social media fans soon turned it into an opportunity to make lots of memes and jokes over it.

Whilst some of his fans were concerned, a lot attempted to lighten the mood by joking with Niall, and even got #ohnoniall trending on Twitter.

In other Niall news, the 1D star has confessed songwriting isn’t going that well at the moment as he begins work on new music.