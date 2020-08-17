Niall Horan's Songwriting Isn't Going Well & He Doesn't Care Who Knows

Niall Horan's brutally honest reply about his songwriting. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial

Niall Horan's admitted songwriting isn't going well for him recently as he recovers from an injury that left him wearing a boot.

Niall Horan isn't having a lot of luck with songwriting lately and admitted it to a curious fan on Twitter, and you've got to respect the superstar's honesty!

A fan asked the 26-year-old how songwriting, which he's been open about doing a lot of during these past few months in lockdown, was going, and they got a pretty hilarious response.

They asked: "Niall how is all the writing going?"

The 'No Judgement' singer simply replied, "Sh*te" with the laughing emoji, and we honestly live for the former One Direction star's savagery on Twitter.

Niall Horan tells a fan his songwriting is going 'sh*te'. Picture: Twitter / @NiallOfficial

In other news, Niall is currently recovering from a mysterious injury that's left him wearing a hospital boot, although he hasn't actually explained what happened yet, leaving fans more curious than ever.

Fans have been speculating all the scenarios that could have left the Irish singer with a serious injury, but until he confirms what actually went down, we'll never know!

Niall Horan reveals his leg injury that's left him wearing a boot. Picture: Instagram @niallhoran

Having been keeping up to date with his millions of his fans during the months no concerts of interactions of any kind have been able to go ahead, Niall had a message for those who throw negativity around online.

The 'Heartbreak Weather' singer warned people saying hurtful things online to celebrities is basically the same as 'walking up to them in the street' and saying it to them.

Niall wrote: "It bothers me because I know it hurts other people and that’s the frustrating part."

"Not everyone is as thick skinned. We are normal people that do an abnormal job in which society has put us in a [different] category for some reason."

Niall, we're keeping both your injured foot and songwriting sessions in our thoughts at this difficult time!

