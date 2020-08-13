Niall Horan's Injured His Foot, And Fans Can't Stop Making Hilarious Memes

13 August 2020, 07:13 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 08:59

Niall Horan's fandom are joking about his injured foot
Niall Horan's fandom are joking about his injured foot. Picture: Instagram

After the 'Slow Hands' singer shared a video of his injured foot, Niall Horan's fandom were quick to share memes and jokes.

Niall Horan has had a history of serious injuries with his knees, and recently, the 'This Town' hunk has shown his foot is now pretty hurt after he posted it to his Instagram Story.

In the clip, which he shared to his 25.1 million followers, Niall's foot can be seen in a medical walking boot without any explanation.

Whilst some of his fans were concerned, a lot attempted to lighten the mood by joking with Niall, and even got #ohnoniall trending on Twitter.

Here's some of the funniest memes and jokes about the prettiest princess in all the land's injured foot...

Some took the time to alter Niall's latest album, to make it more fitting

Others theorised as to how Niall could have even injured his foot during lockdown

Of course, many believed that One Direction predicted Niall's injured foot

However, there was one thing that really caught my attention

