Niall Horan's Injured His Foot, And Fans Can't Stop Making Hilarious Memes

Niall Horan's fandom are joking about his injured foot. Picture: Instagram

After the 'Slow Hands' singer shared a video of his injured foot, Niall Horan's fandom were quick to share memes and jokes.

Niall Horan has had a history of serious injuries with his knees, and recently, the 'This Town' hunk has shown his foot is now pretty hurt after he posted it to his Instagram Story.

In the clip, which he shared to his 25.1 million followers, Niall's foot can be seen in a medical walking boot without any explanation.

Whilst some of his fans were concerned, a lot attempted to lighten the mood by joking with Niall, and even got #ohnoniall trending on Twitter.

Here's some of the funniest memes and jokes about the prettiest princess in all the land's injured foot...

Some took the time to alter Niall's latest album, to make it more fitting

all my life it’s been legbreak weather #ohnoniall pic.twitter.com/cmo8UWkaSh — 𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐡. ²⁸ ☆ | 𝐀𝐂𝐀𝐁 (@babielouis28) August 12, 2020

hey Niall I fixed your album #OhNoNiall pic.twitter.com/Afwoi7ZAlk — emma ¹ᴰ (@emmaskiwii) August 12, 2020

Others theorised as to how Niall could have even injured his foot during lockdown

it is rumored niall hurt his foot from dancing too hard #ohnoniall pic.twitter.com/uBDu2JqXMa — victoria (@curiouslyhoran) August 12, 2020

UPDATE 📲 | rumors circulating that mr. niall horan had a life threatening fall immediately after this jump.

sources say that this resulted with a boot on his foot...again. #ohnoniall pic.twitter.com/mK2B4D1Hat — 𝐣𝐣 ¹ᴰ◟̽◞̽₂₅₂,₃₁₆ (@HAPPILYJJ) August 12, 2020

The reason why Niall has a broken foot again is because he wrestled with a pigeon. The pigeon got away safely Niall on the other hand did not. Can you confirm or deny that Niall. #ohnoniall pic.twitter.com/4pLuIBffjL — Alexis Horan (@Alex31731232) August 12, 2020

niall did you fall off of your scooter? #ohnoniall pic.twitter.com/OroDZGQfQN — ren ²⁸ (@erodafishy) August 12, 2020

niall did you hurt your leg falling from an ostrich?? #ohnoniall pic.twitter.com/5zPjv2kZ4E — emma¹ᴰ || ot5 promo team (@lemmadoreyou) August 12, 2020

