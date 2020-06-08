Exclusive

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos

The 'This City' singer intends on returning the gift to Niall Horan after he sent Sam Fischer videos of him singing whilst topless.

Sam Fischer has acquired tonnes of fans after he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden, but one of his biggest fans happens to be Niall Horan.

According to the 'This City' singer, Niall has been sending him topless videos whilst singing Sam's songs back to him; and Sam promises to do the same in response.

Sam Fischer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Getty

"We've had a few cheeky messages. He sent me a wonderful video of him singing 'This City' shirtless, and I plan on sending him a shirtless video back," joked Sam Fischer, whilst talking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Unfortunately, Sam was supposed to tour with the 'Slow Hands' pop star, but it had to be postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Sam had also previously toured with Niall's BFF, Lewis Capaldi, and even opened for Lewis on the day of his own wedding.

He told Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay that "It was the two biggest nights of my life colliding on the same night. I asked Lewis 'Mind if I through together a cheeky marriage and then come out on tour?'"

