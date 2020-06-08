Exclusive

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos

8 June 2020, 07:56

The 'This City' singer intends on returning the gift to Niall Horan after he sent Sam Fischer videos of him singing whilst topless.

Sam Fischer has acquired tonnes of fans after he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show with James Corden, but one of his biggest fans happens to be Niall Horan.

According to the 'This City' singer, Niall has been sending him topless videos whilst singing Sam's songs back to him; and Sam promises to do the same in response.

> Niall Horan & BFF Lewis Capaldi Writing Music Together During Lockdown

Sam Fischer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp
Sam Fischer joined Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. Picture: Getty

"We've had a few cheeky messages. He sent me a wonderful video of him singing 'This City' shirtless, and I plan on sending him a shirtless video back," joked Sam Fischer, whilst talking to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Unfortunately, Sam was supposed to tour with the 'Slow Hands' pop star, but it had to be postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Sam had also previously toured with Niall's BFF, Lewis Capaldi, and even opened for Lewis on the day of his own wedding.

He told Roman, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay that "It was the two biggest nights of my life colliding on the same night. I asked Lewis 'Mind if I through together a cheeky marriage and then come out on tour?'"

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rain On Me artwork
    Rain On Me
    Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  2. 2
    Breaking Me artwork
    Breaking Me
    Topic, A7S
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch) artwork
    ROCKSTAR (feat. Roddy Ricch)
    DaBaby
    itunes
  5. 5
    Secrets artwork
    Secrets
    Regard & Raye
    itunes
  6. 6
    coffee for your head (feat. beabadoobee) artwork
    coffee for your head (feat. beabadoobee)
    Powfu
    itunes
  7. 7
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee) artwork
    ily (i love you baby) (feat. Emilee)
    Surf Mesa
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dinner Guest artwork
    Dinner Guest
    AJ Tracey feat. MoStack
    itunes
  9. 9
    Don't Need Love artwork
    Don't Need Love
    220 KID & GRACEY
    itunes
  10. 10
    Stuck with U artwork
    Stuck with U
    Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande
    itunes
  11. 11
    I Dunno (feat. Dutchavelli & Stormzy)
    Tion Wayne
    itunes
  12. 12
    Be Kind artwork
    Be Kind
    Marshmello & Halsey
    itunes
  13. 13
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  14. 14
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  15. 15
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    This City artwork
    This City
    Sam Fischer
    itunes
  17. 17
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Nathan Dawe
    itunes
  18. 18
    Sour Candy
    Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK
    itunes
  19. 19
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  20. 20
    Break My Heart artwork
    Break My Heart
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Break Up Song artwork
    Break Up Song
    Little Mix
    itunes
  22. 22
    Toosie Slide artwork
    Toosie Slide
    Drake
    itunes
  23. 23
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  24. 24
    Savage Remix (feat. Beyonce)
    Megan Thee Stallion
    itunes
  25. 25
    Rover (feat. DTG)
    S1mba
    itunes
  26. 26
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  27. 27
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  28. 28
    Go Crazy
    Young Thug, Chris Brown
    itunes
  29. 29
    Over the Rainbow
    Shayne Ward
    itunes
  30. 30
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  32. 32
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  33. 33
    Fake Friends (feat. Alex Hosking)
    PS1
    itunes
  34. 34
    Kings & Queens artwork
    Kings & Queens
    Ava Max
    itunes
  35. 35
    Midnight (The Hanging Tree) [feat. Jalja]
    HOSH, 1979
    itunes
  36. 36
    Tequila artwork
    Tequila
    Jax Jones & Martin Solveig feat. RAYE
    itunes
  37. 37
    Summer Feelings
    Lennon Stella feat. Charlie Puth
    itunes
  38. 38
    Changes (feat. Talent)
    2Pac
    itunes
  39. 39
    If The World Was Ending artwork
    If The World Was Ending
    JP Saxe feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  40. 40
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill Feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

New Zealand have dropped COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand Declares Itself Coronavirus Free As All Restrictions Are Lifted

Coronavirus

Stormzy joins London's Black Lives Matter protests

Stormzy Joins Thousands At London's Black Lives Matter Protest

News

Pub gardens in the UK are rumoured to re-open on 22 July

Pub Gardens Could Re-Open on 22 June In England

Coronavirus

13 Reasons Why viewers left heartbroken at series finale

13 Reasons Why Ending Explained: Fans Left Heartbroken With Show's Ending

TV & Film

Kourtney's three kids are adorable.

Kourtney Kardashian Kids: How Many Children Does She Have And What Are Their Names And Ages?

News

Scott Disick's mum and dad both died in 2013 and 2014.

Scott Disick’s Parents: Who Are His Mum And Dad?

News